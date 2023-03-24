Meet Peach, the 3-year-old leopard gecko. Peach has a condition called leucism that causes her skin to be a pale pink color. Leopard geckos can make fantastic pets for both first time and experienced reptile owners. They are very fun animals and are relatively easy to take care of. Peach currently lives in a 10-gallon tank but would prefer a 20- or 30-gallon one. Leopard geckos are insectivores. Her diet consists of a couple of mealworms every three to four days. Other than snacking on some worms and basking on her favorite rock, Princess loves being the center of attention as her name implies. To complete an adoption application, visit reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $55.