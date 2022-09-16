Pet of the Week: Polly-Wog

This little tax write-off is Polly-Wog and she was born April 15. She is all beauty and more. Her sister, Molly-Moo, has been adopted and now it is Polly’s turn. Polly is up to date on everything she possibly can be plus she’s already spayed! Maintenance free with the veterinarian for a year. Polly lives in a kitty filled home. She’d love a home as an only child or with others of her species. She says she’ll tolerate dogs in the home but her people need to have patience allowing her to get use to them. Polly’s adoption fee is $75. To complete an adoption application, visit www.arfpnc.com.