Pet of the Week: Purrsephone

Purrsephone is a beautiful gray kitty with a loaded personality. At the SPCA of the Triad, Purr is the queen and likes to think she runs the cat ward. She would likely do best in a home as an only cat. She thrives on being the center of attention and does not like to share that attention. Don’t get us wrong, Purrsephone has a sweet side to her as well and will definitely seek human affection; however, she tends to operate on her own agenda and prefers to do things the Purrsephone way. Queen Purr will do just about anything for food, as snacking is her favorite pastime and she will come running at the sound of any bowls, cans or treat bags. If you’re looking for a cat you can focus your attention on, spoil as an only child and allow to lap nap as she pleases, then this beautiful queen of sass is your girl! She is 3 years old and her adoption fee is $85.