Pet of the Week: Rex

Rex is the cutest. He is a favorite of staff and volunteers. Rex is a terrier mix born in June 2022. Rex was dropped off at the SPCA of the Triad in the middle of the night with his siblings and parents, in desperate need of food and care. The staff took fantastic care of him. Rescuers are so grateful Rex survived. He is now the last one of his doggie family looking for their forever home. He is an active guy who loves to play and adores human attention. Rex especially loves to chase balls in the agility yard or go on walks. A lover boy after he gets his puppy energy out, he would certainly enjoy cuddling on the couch at the end of a fun day. As with any young pup, he would benefit from a home that could spend time training him. Rex is smart and would enjoy learning new tricks. Volunteers say that he reminds them of the children's classic, "The Poky Little Puppy"? His adoption fee is $250. Interested in adopting? Visit triadspca.org/adoption-application to submit an application or call 336-375-3222.