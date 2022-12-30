Pet of the Week: Rip

Rip is an 8-week-old terrier mix. Volunteers at the Animal Rescue & Foster Program say they are "absolutely not sure what his DNA is mixed with." He's cute, loveable, energetic and adorable. He's all puppy and is ready for someone to claim him as theirs. To meet, Rip call the AFRP at 336-574-9600 or apply at www.arfpnc.com.