Rip is an 8-week-old terrier mix. Volunteers at the Animal Rescue & Foster Program say they are "absolutely not sure what his DNA is mixed with." He's cute, loveable, energetic and adorable. He's all puppy and is ready for someone to claim him as theirs. To meet, Rip call the AFRP at 336-574-9600 or apply at www.arfpnc.com.
Pet of the Week: Rip
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
These two are bonded and come as a pair.