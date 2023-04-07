Roxy is a 2-year-old Coonhound mix. Full grown, she weighs about 60 pounds. She was adopted from SPCA of the Triad as a pup and returned through no fault of her own. Roxy is now ready for the next chapter in her life. She is friendly, active, housetrained and crate trained. She is food motivated, which makes her easier to train. To explore adoption, visit triadspca.org/adopt. Her adoption fee is $250.