Pet of the Week: Salem

This very sweet and beautiful 1-year-old girl was surrendered by her owners after they lost their home and had to move into a camper. When she rests, she has a grumpy face and sometimes a gloomy glare, but do not be fooled because she loves to be petted and will give nibbles when you stop! Salem gets along with dogs as her previous owner had large ones, but it is unknown if she gets along with cats. She has already been spayed and is up to date on her shots. Her adoption fee is $85. If she sounds perfect, contact the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222 or www.triadspca.org for more information on how to adopt.