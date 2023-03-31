Sammie is a 15-month-old, 55-pound, neutered male standard poodle. He is a joy to be around, however, he is all puppy. Boisterous would be a good description for this happy guy. Sammie requires a fenced yard and an active person/family. He is crate trained and house trained. He loves other dogs and people. Sammie’s adoption fee is $650. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com and submit an application.