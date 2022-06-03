 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Scooter

Little Scooter is looking for a retirement home.

Little Scooter is looking for a retirement home to call his own. He is a 13-year-old Brussels Griffon mix. He gets along well with other dogs and loves to be close to people. To submit an application, visit www.arfpnc.com or call the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600. His adoption fee is $250.

