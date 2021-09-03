 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Shaq
Shaq is a sweet boy.

This baby boy guinea pig was born July 14. He has two brothers also looking for a home. Shaq is a sweet boy that loves his veggies and his brothers. Shaq’s mother was surrendered to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. Unbeknownst to anyone, mom Daisy was pregnant. Now Shaq and his two brothers, Chubs and DJ, are looking for their forever homes. Their adoption fee is $25 each. Email savapup2@aol.com today to meet this guy.

