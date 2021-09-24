Pet of the Week: Shaq

Meet Shaq, named after Carolina Panther’s linebacker Shaquille Green Thompson. Shaq was born July 14, 2021, and has two brothers, Chubs and DJ, who are also available for adoption. The Animal Rescue and Foster Program encourages anyone interested in Shaq to research guinea pigs before adopting one as they do require a lot of care. The three brothers love to play with each other. To meet Shaq, email the ARFP at savapup2@aol.com or call 336-574-9600. Shaq’s adoption fee is $25.