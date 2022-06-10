Pet of the Week: Smudge

Smudge has been working hard on learning to trust people and not be as skittish. Someone just needs to be very patient with this little 2-year-old, 10 pound treasure. Smudge is doing great but has a long way to go and, as of right now, that’s why the SPCA of the Triad suggests an experienced adopter who can patiently work on building his trust and confidence. He does like children. If you’re an experienced adopter and think you can give little Smudge what he needs to shine, the rescue would love for you to come and meet him. The adoption fee for this terrier mix is $225. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org. For information, call 336-375-3222.