Pet of the Week: Stanley

Stanley is a shy and timid boy who is also very sweet. He cowers to the ground when approached, but warms up quickly. SPCA of the Triad is unsure of his past or what has made him so timid, but volunteers have worked with him to bring him out of his shell and his true, sweet personality shows more and more every day. Stanley would need a family willing to give him time to open up and show him that people aren’t so bad after all. The 2-year-old hound mix's adoption fee is $225. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org. The facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro and can be reached by calling 336-375-3222.