 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Pet of the Week: Stanley
0 Comments

Pet of the Week: Stanley

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Stanley

Stanley is a shy and timid boy who is also very sweet.

Stanley is a shy and timid boy who is also very sweet. He cowers to the ground when approached, but warms up quickly. SPCA of the Triad is unsure of his past or what has made him so timid, but volunteers have worked with him to bring him out of his shell and his true, sweet personality shows more and more every day. Stanley would need a family willing to give him time to open up and show him that people aren’t so bad after all. The 2-year-old hound mix's adoption fee is $225. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org. The facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro and can be reached by calling 336-375-3222.

0 Comments

Continue Reading

  1. Blogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert