Hi! My name is Stella. I am an 8-year-old Shepherd/border collie mix. I am a super sweet, calm young lady looking for a quiet home and a warm sofa to nap on. I enjoy walks around the neighborhood and spending time with my family. If you are looking for a perfect dog who is already housebroken, crate trained, good with other dogs and cats, and full of love, look no further. Apply at Red Dog Farm's website, www.reddogfarm.com. Stella's adoption fee is $250.
Pet of the Week: Stella
