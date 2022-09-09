Meet Stuart, a 5-month-old baby Guinea pig. He is ready for a forever home that will provide him with daily love and care. Stuart really is the sweetest. If interested, complete an application with Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee (with his brother, Casper) is $50.
Pet of the Week: Stuart
Send events to people@greensboro.com.
