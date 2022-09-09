 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Stuart

Pets of the Week: Stuart

Meet Stuart!

Meet Stuart, a 5-month-old baby Guinea pig. He is ready for a forever home that will provide him with daily love and care. Stuart really is the sweetest. If interested, complete an application with Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee (with his brother, Casper) is $50.

