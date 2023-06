Meet Tia! Tia, a 5-year-old whippet/hound mix, is always ready to play and is a big goofball who loves to give love to everyone she meets. She loves all kinds of food and has no problem going in her crate. She also likes to kick dog toys around when she’s feeling playful. Tia weighs around 50 pounds. To learn more about adopting her, visit triadspca.org/adopt. Her adoption fee is $250.