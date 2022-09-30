Pet of the Week: Torturo

Meet Torturo! He is a 4-year-old male guinea pig. Torturo and his 2-year-old guinea pig cage mate Grim (not pictured) are an adorable bonded pair. These boys are looking for a forever home that will give them daily playtime and floor space with multiple fresh veggie snacks throughout the day. If interested in adopting this duo, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com. Their adoption fee is $50.