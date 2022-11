Meet Tutti! She is a new rabbit to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's foster program. Tutti is a female mix-breed rabbit, probably a Dutch and maybe Rex cross. Tutti is approximately 5 months old. She is still getting to know her foster family but is adjusting well. She loves to play and have space to run and do bunny gymnastics. To complete an adoption application or learn more about other pets, visit reddogfarm.com. Tutti’s adoption fee is $70.