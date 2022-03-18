Pet of the Week: Winnie

Winnie is a sweet girl who adores human affection and snuggles. She seems to think she is a large lap dog! This beautiful girl is very intelligent, housetrained and would make an incredible companion. While she is capable of having other doggy friends, she can be selective, so a meet-and-greet would be required if you have other dogs in your home. Winnie needs to be shown that she truly is loved and is so deserving of a perfect furever home. She is 13 months old, a Labrador retriever/terrier mix and is spayed. Her adoption fee is $225. To submit an application to the SPCA of the Triad, visit triadspca.org. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. For information, call 336-375-3222.