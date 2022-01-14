Pet of the Week: Winston

Winston is a very sweet older gentleman. He is very high-spirited and still has some fun energy left in him. Winston is great on a leash and knows his manners, but likes to run, play and explore as well. He has been with the SPCA of the Triad for more than a year and truly deserves to find his special "furever" home. The lab/greyhound mix is 7 years old and his adoption fee is $175. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org. To make an appointment to meet him, call 336-375-3222. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.