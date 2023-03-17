Meet Zebra! This beautiful kitty was born in August 2022 and came to the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter. She is the perfect mixture of sweet and playful! Zebra is a talkative girl and wants to tell you everything that is on her mind. She is active and loves to play with all toys, especially feather toys. Zebra is very fond of people and does very well with other cats. When she is not chasing feathers, she likes to snuggle. Her adoption fee is $125. For information, visit www.triadspca.org.