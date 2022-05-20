Pet of the Week: Zeno

Zeno is a handsome cat who has a lot of love to give to humans even though his time before coming to the SPCA of the Triad was a bit difficult. This smart boy will do anything for some food and snuggles. Zeno came to the rescue badly scratched on his face, it has since healed, he is just missing a bit of fur. It takes a few minutes for Zeno to adjust to people but once he does he will constantly be by their side. He loves to play with lots of toys, the more feathers the better. Although Zeno has been through a lot while outside he still has the best deposition and is willing to learn how to trust and love again. His adoption fee is $85 and he is about 3 years old. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org. For information, call 336-375-3222.