Pets of the Week: Grim and Torturo

Grim (left) is 2 years old, and his bestie, Torturo, is 4 years old. They are truly inseparable. These BGPFFs (best guinea pig friends forever) have been looking for their BHFF (best human friend forever) for a very long time. They already know their new BHFF will be the best and give them the daily interaction and healthy snacks they crave. If you're interested in being their BHFF and helping them find a home for the holidays complete an application online at www.reddogfarm.com. They have an adoption fee of $50 (for the pair), but the never-ending friendship is truly priceless.