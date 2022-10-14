Pets of the Week: Kia and Chevy

This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and well socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA of the Triad, ready for loving forever homes, hopefully together. Both Kia (female) and Chevy (male) are very affectionate and enjoy being petted and held. The staff and volunteers call Chevy a "lovebug." Of course, being young kittens, they also have a playful side and do well with the other kittens at the center. Kia is a little shy, but quick to warm up and an endless bundle of energy. Chevy is friendly and energetic and loves cuddling once he is tired. The kittens are $85 each or $150 together. For information, visit www.triadspca.org.