Pets of the Week: Parakeets

Meet these beautiful parakeets. These guys can be adopted together or separately. There is one male and three females with no fertile eggs in two years, because of this they can be separated into pairs or be left together since they get along well. To pursue adopting these parakeets, complete an application at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's website at www.reddogfarm.com. The adoption fee for two parakeets is $40 or for all four of the parakeets is $70.