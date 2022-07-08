Meet these beautiful parakeets. These guys can be adopted together or separately. There is one male and three females with no fertile eggs in two years, because of this they can be separated into pairs or be left together since they get along well. To pursue adopting these parakeets, complete an application at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's website at www.reddogfarm.com. The adoption fee for two parakeets is $40 or for all four of the parakeets is $70.
Pets of the Week: Parakeets
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
Jinks is a larger dog with a lot of energy.