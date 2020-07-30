GREENSBORO — Did you know that not only does Goodwill take donations of clothing and household items, but it also accepts food donations for local food banks.
In a release, Triad Goodwill said it collects non-perishable food items at all 23 of its donation centers in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties.
“Many people who live far away from local food banks might not be aware that they can take their food donations to our stores," Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill, said in the release.
Triad Goodwill said it collected 1,382 pounds of non-perishable food in the month of June for Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Goodwill has also collected food for other local organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank.
Food donations are particularly essential as families struggle economically because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodwill accepts unopened, undented non-perishable prepackaged food in good condition. Food donations must be seperated from other donations.
Donation center are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.
