GREENSBORO — Get a freshly-fried doughnut along with some deals at Triad Goodwill's truck sale on Friday.

The sale is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the store at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd.

To entice shoppers, Goodwill is bringing in Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts from Lynchburg, Va. The truck will offer fresh doughnuts fried and served through contact-free from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 50 shoppers in line get a free doughnut.

The first 100 shoppers get a scratch-off card offering a store discount of up to 50%.

The truck sale is part of a series of overstock sales being held at Goodwill of Central North Carolina (Triad Goodwill) stores.

Additional truck sales include:

  • Aug. 21 at 2012 N. Main St., High Point
  • Aug. 28 at 3921 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
  • Sept. 18 at 6625 NC-135, Mayodan
  • Sept. 25 at 841 S. Main St., Graham
  • Oct. 9 at 1064 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro
  • Oct. 23 at 4808 W. Market St., Greensboro

For information visit www.triadgoodwill.org/trucksale/.

