People magazine is recognizing companies that have helped out during the coronavirus pandemic.
In its 50 Companies That Care in the September issue, the magazine partnered with Great Place to Work to identify the top U.S. companies supporting their employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several retailers with stores in the Triad were among the 50 companies spotlighted.
Department store chain Target provided fully-paid leave up to 30 days for employees 65 or older, those with underlying medical conditions and those who are pregnant. The company also set aside designated shopping hours for frontline workers. Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, also announced an investment of more than $300 million in added wages, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions.
During the pandemic, Florida-based grocery chain Publix purchased fruits, vegetables and milk from struggling farmers to donate to Feeding America food banks. The company donated $5 million to over 30 food banks and 200 organizations across the Southeast.
Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz has served more than 600,000 bagged meals to kids through its Kidz Meal Bagz program. The company has also has kept frontline workers going with free cups of coffee.
Burlington, based in Burlington Township, New Jersey, partnered with Delivering Goods to donate $2.75 million in merchandise to people affected by poverty and disasters. The company also distributed more than $5 million in grants to 22,000 employees through the Burlington Assistance Fund
Automotive dealer Carmax offered paid leave for employees with school-age children so families could help their kids adjust to at-home learning.
From hotel chain Hyatt, whose executives took salary reductions to help financially-strapped employees, to Nationwide insurance company that disbursed $2 million in Community Response grants to 11 organizations helping with pandemic relief and offering employees four weeks of paid leave, companies run the gambit from loan companies to software designers.
To see the full list, visit people.com.
