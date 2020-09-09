Immunization (copy)

Walmart stores are offering flu vaccines through online appointments.

The company announced in a release it is offering scheduled flu shots at its pharmacies through the Walmart app.

Stores will also offer walk-in flu shots on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. Stores will follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

Store pharmacies open early for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday with flu shots available at that time.

