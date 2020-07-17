Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, July 22
WINNER
“My GPS is recalculating. Where are we?”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Burr? Hamilton? Don’t make me come back there!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Keep rowing. I’ve got zero bars.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Remember your social-distancing, guys.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Hurry! The ‘Hot Now’ sign is on!”
Ryan Carney, Greensboro
.
“Are we there yet?”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“Did someone check Google maps to make sure this is the right direction?”
Robbin Ferguson, Greensboro
.
“Soon as you guys in the back hear ‘boat’ that’s when you come in with the ‘Row, row’ part ...”
(no name given) Is this you, Mandy Tadder?
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“Who brought the water skis?”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I’m not asking for directions.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I spy with my little eye ...”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I cannot tell a lie. It was I who farted.”
Stephen Bolmer, Greensboro
I normally don’t go for scatological humor, but this did make me smile
.
My heart will go onnnnnnnnn ...
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Rock the boat, Don't rock the boat baby, Rock the boat, Don't tip the boat over.
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here’s one I came up with that’s a bit different from the ones you sent in.
“Who keeps making motor-boat noises with their mouth?”
.
JR. WINNER
“My Goodness, Hamilton is still talking!”
Rachel Winstead, 10, Greensboro
.
THE REST
1. “Are we there yet”?
2. Everybody now: “Row, row, row your boat…”
3. The rowing will continue till moral improves!
4. “Ramming speed”!!!!!!
5. Hey! No back row drivers!!
6. I’m telling you there’s a great fish place just up ahead!
7. Stop complaining in my day we had to swim to battle!
8. Yes, yes, I know this whole thing is quite the oar deal!
9. I promise you all I’m a great fishing guide!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
1. So we roast weenies first, then s'mores?
2. Now you're sure our contact is named Dela?
3. Do we have the correct number of life jackets?
4. What time are the fireworks?
5. Hey everyone, how about a rousing chorus of "Row, Row, Row your Boat"?
Martha Eakes
.
"Row, row, row your boat....."
"Who overbooked this boat?"
"Everyone turn their phones off."
"Head for that McDonald's."
"Attacking Hawaii would have been more fun."
"Check the Map-quest directions."
"Remind me to establish an air force!"
"Where's global warming when you need it?"
"Private Evinrude is already across!"
"We need a bigger boat."
"You guys should be wearing floatation devices!"
"I cannot tell a lie - this sucks!"
"Remember your social-distancing, guys."
"Boy, do I miss Mount Vernon."
"If I hadn't called it a cruise, no one would have volunteered."
"Your suggestion that we should have used inner-tubes is duly noted, Benedict Arnold."
"That waterfall wasn't on my map."
"I said 'To starboard', but Starbucks is better."
Bill Wallace
.
We'll win this war and create a nation where all citizens are free, except if there's a flu of course, no freedoms if there's a flu.
Lauren Besanko
.
”We are almost there, keep rowing!”
“One more time.....Row Row Row your boat, gently down the stream.....”
“Take the picture, I need to sit down!”
”My GPS is recalculating, where are we?”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
“The whoopee cushion wasn’t funny.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Put your masks on, I see a McDonald's
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
.
Now I remember why I didn't join the Navy!
What's that sign say? S...T....U.... is it?..is it? IT IS!!! IT'S A STUCKY'S!
Why? I have to ask myself-It's Christmas, it's cold. it's dangerous. Nothing good ever happens in Jersey!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did everybody put your phone on vibrate?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did someone remember to bring the revolutionary new GPS?
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
This is the last time I'll use that travel agent!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
OK boys, here we go! Row, row, row your boat gently down the stream.
I’m gonna court martial whoever booked this cruise.
I can’t sit down, I forgot my butt pillow.
I can’t sit down. Hemorrhoids.
Sergeant! Where’s the heater on this thing?
Who brought the water skis?
Tell me again why we have to cross a river to go to a Christmas party?
You guys mind if I do a little trolling while we’re out here?
Sorry, guys. I told supply I wanted pontoon boats.
OK, who was supposed to bring the beer cooler?
Turn around, I forgot my mittens.
Where’s my horse? I’m not walking to Trenton.
What do I have to do to get a margarita on this cruise?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"One more word about 'social distancing' and we're turning back."
"Who's the wise guy complaining about 'social distancing'?"
"The Continental Army isn't worried about 'social distancing!'"
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
“Oh c’mon, who turned on the Closed Captioning?!”
-“Hurry! The Hot & Now sign is on!”
“haha! Watch my Captain Morgan pose!”
Ryan Carney, Greensboro
.
It’s in sight, there’s a Texas Roadhouse up yonder on the left!
mildred na-allah
.
“I need to rush more,”
Tim Tribbett
.
“First we need to stop at yonder cherry tree.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I cannot tell a lie. My feet are frozen.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Michael, we are behind schedule. Can you pick up tempo to FORTISSIMO !"
"I love the smell of British tea in the morning !"
"And Martha just finished ironing this suit,"
Thank you Tim for your effort and dedication to Jokes on You every week.
Janice Y, Smith, Greensboro
Thanks, Janice!
.
"I am proud to lead this elite unit called the Navy Otters."
"No more burritos on the menu."
"Never thought I'd miss Valley Forge."
"All of you will be awarded Water Wing merit badges!"
"Did I mention the Brits have a submarine?"
"Sam Adams is waiting on the shore with free beer for everybody."
"The Brits will be jealous of your pecs."
"Pancakes at IHOP on me!"
"We'll be there in a minute, men."
"Now THIS is a cold war!"
"Why couldn't the Brits have chosen Miami Beach?"
"We're going to punch them in their stiff upper lips."
"Is that banjo music I hear?"
"We'll show them how Plymouth rocks!"
"They're about to learn how unlucky the number 13 can be."
Bill Wallace
.
"...and the people all said sit down, sit down you're rocking the boat...."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“We might be stopped at the shores edge for no masks and certainly no social distancing.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
.
I'm just a few strokes away from being on the dollar bill!
My head we go straight, tails we turn towards the cherry tree.
Tell the painter this is my last pose! I have a war to fight!
Did someone check google maps to make sure this is the right direction?
Come Michael, row your boat ashore!
Hurry up Michael I have a lot of beds to sleep in...
Did we need the dollar bill that bad?
Can I borrow a dollar from someone?
That flash was a silver dollar he threw across the river!
Robbin Ferguson, Greensboro
.
"I cannot tell a lie. It was I who farted.”
Stephen Bolmer, Greensboro
.
...thirty-two bottles of beer on the wall, thirty-two bottles of beer...
Rats! I'll miss Santa Clause tonight!
Next time Martha wants lotto tickets, she can get them herself!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"My chattering wooden teeth sound like castanets!"
"Thank God for thermal underwear."
"Of course they'll be surprised - who would be stupd enough to try this?"
"We'll use their Union Jack for a tablecloth!"
"So this is what it's like riding in coach."
"They all thought I'd walk across."
"Drop me off, then go back and get my horse."
"Now I can include 'Admiral' in my resume."
"This is one way to break the ice."
"I doubt they'll have valet parking."
"I can't believe we got cited for being over-capacity!"
"We'll probably catch them ice-fishing."
Bill Wallace
.
“I hope the people will appreciate how hard we worked for freedom”.
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
.
"Of course they'll be surprised - who would be stupid enough to try this?"
Bill Wallace
.
Don't forget, when we get over there to wear your masks.
Will you guys hurry up? I've got to go bad!
Don't let me forget, Martha wanted me to get toilet paper.
I had to get a boat with standing room only.
Be careful, they have something called "coronavirus one."
Next time, I'm going to hire a taxi.
Joey Pellino
So close! It shoulda been “COVID-1”
.
It's midnight, freezing, dark, ice floes, a Hessian enemy encampment, our leader is standing up in a rowboat- all because Martha wanted take out.
.....bottles of beer on the wall, 38 bottles of beer, take one down............
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "Are we there yet?"
#2: "No rush, gentlemen. We've got two weeks to get this done!"
#3: "This is the precursor to America's Cup!"
#4: "First one across becomes POTUS!"
#5: "Why aren't we practicing social distancing?"
#6: "I'm not in the Whig Party, but, tonight, we're going to have a wig party!"
#7: "Why did George Washington cross the Delaware? To get to the other side!"
#8: "This beats swimming!"
#9: "I'm Walter Cronkite, and You Are There!"
#10: "I may be the Father of this country, but who's your Daddy?"
#11: "Me thinks I'd rather be on the George Washington Parkway!"
#12: "The longest stretch of this trip is going to be between 12 noon on Wednesday and 9 am on Friday!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I wish I had my GPS.
Why do I feel like I’m on the Titanic? Whatever that is.
Look! I see lots of Christmas lights up ahead.
OK guys, when we get to Trenton we’re going to sneak into town and yell “surprise” real loud.
Sergeant did you think to bring the secret Santa gifts?
When we get across, we’re going to hit those Hessians like an irate soccer mom.
Turn around, we forgot our masks.
It’s too cold. Let’s go attack Miami.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
The things I do for my country!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
I knew I'd regret not wearing my mask!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I have to go to the bathroom."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"This isn't the Delaware river. How did we get on the Chesapeake Bay?"
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"I'm going to talk to Joe Biden about being my Veep."
"We'll offer the British New Jersey - that won't be a big loss."
"The Brits have challenged us to a game of flag football."
"We're testing cold-weather gear for REI."
"I can't sit down because of my hemorrhoids."
"We'll have to self-quarantine for two weeks before fighting."
"Their leader is infected and is called Lord Covid Cornwallis."
"They will surrender because they're low on toilet paper."
"No hand-to-hand fighting since we have to stay six feet apart."
Bill Wallace
.
The GPS said to go this way , so we go this way.
Maybe they'll have some Grey Poupon in Trenton.
Yes, Irving, we DO have to row to New Jersey!
I'll do anything to not have to spend Christmas with my in-laws!
I can't sit down. Martha starched my breeches.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"The rumor is untrue - we will be fighting Hessians, not hussies."
"Not only do they know how to fight, they make a mean potato salad."
"Since it's Christmas, we'll change into Santa suits before attacking."
"No, no, no! As a memento, everyone will get a piece of ICE."
Bill Wallace
.
George? We need to slow down- the Fox News barge is falling behind!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Make sure your cell phones are off!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I wonder if George ever took a water safety class.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Hurry ! I need to make sure my monument is okay !"
"Land ho !"
"'Row, row, row your boat ....'"
"Don't rock the boat !"
"Charge !"
"Mush, men !"
"Stop ! I just lost my teeth !"
"What's a Kodak moment ?"
"To the Capitol before we capsize !"
"I expect to get half of the proceeds of the painting."
"I'm going to get the government to build a bridge."
"That shoreline seems to get farther away."
"Anyone see my monument ?"
"Let's sing 'The army goes rowing along' !"
"Okay, so it's all of us crossing the Delaware."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
For the ninth time- We're not there yet!
Guys, just a thought. But did any of us think to bring a gun or two?
I'm sorry, Thomas. But you should have gone before we left!
I sure hope Santa doesn't skip my house because I'm not home!
Why, yes, I tried German food once, but an hour later I was hungry for power!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This should be the best surprise party ever!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It’s time to mess with the Hessians
Brian Winstead, Greensboro
.
Stop shivering and pose for Gilbert Stuart
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Soon as you guys in the back hear "boat" that's when you come in with the "Row, Row" part
Hurry up with that painting. I can't hold this stance much longer
No. General Tittannick, that is not an iceberg!
"I hope the enemy has leftover Christmas punch."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
We need to get this over with quick. Tonight's the last night "Hamilton' airs on Disney Plus!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Okay, guys. After this gig is over, we meet at Broadway and 4th tomorrow for "Washington Crossing the Street"!
Which one of you guys did I supposedly trust with my umbrella?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Rock the boat,
Don't rock the boat baby
Rock the boat,
Don't tip the boat over.
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
Christmas Day, and all I have to show for it is an icy river crossing with guys who haven't showered in weeks.
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
I should have taken an Imodium before we left!
Are we there yet?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
OK, who put the Whoopi cushion on my seat?
Keep rowing I’ve got zero bars.
This is going to look great on my Twitter feed.
Eat your heart out Trump.
Sergeant! Post this crossing on Facebook as soon as we get to the other side.
Remember men the Hessians are on Linkedin the same as us.
Anyone that tweets this crossing before we attack will be shot.
Find my press secretary. We’re going to need to do a press conference.
The Hessians Facebook posts show they’re all drunk and doing stupid stuff.
One day people are going to think we knew what we were doing.
My heart will go onnnnnnnnn……….. (Titanic song)
Where’s my videographer?
If this attack goes well, we should score big in the polls.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
By George I think we’ll make it
The things we do for Grey Poupon !
I’ll get a statue for this one day !
Iceberg dead ahead !
Titanic straight ahead, off course and off time
I see the Dulles flights are on schedule
The Uber vehicle is in sight
I wonder if my crew knows it’s George Birthington’s Washday
Steady as she goes. I can’t swim
The things I do for you, Martha
I smell the faint aroma of Grey Poupon ! Stay the course
This land is my land
Some day my statue will stand tall, I hope
Well, I declare
This calls for some independence thinking
I hope the Holiday Inn got our reservation
I shoulda joined the Air Force
I hope this is all worth it
Don’t rock the boat
Lead, follow or get out of the way
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Who wants the job of "designated whiner"?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Burr? Hamilton? Don't make me come back there!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You should have thought of that before we left!
Yes, I'm worried about the Hessians and I'm worried about the British, but I'm not worried about Covid 2.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If things go right, I need to stop over in Newark and get Martha something for Christmas!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No! We're not there yet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
How appropriate. Over the river, then through the woods...."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Should have brought my GPS!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Anyone else have "into the valley of the shadow of death" going around in their heads?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Forget the iceberg! Full speed ahead!
“We’re going to need a bigger boat.”
“All of this social distancing didn’t leave room for the life jackets.”
“Someone give John a break, he said his finger is frozen.”
”Where’s a GPS when you need it?”
“That dollar we found back there has my name all over it!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Are you sure we're headed to Trenton? Smells lile Secaucus to me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I should have taken an Uber.
I'll start with row, row ,row your boat, then you follow.
These site seeing tours are always overbooked.
I spy with my little eye....
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Please hurry and finish your painting good sir!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“If you see ANY cherry trees they’re mine!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“This would make a great selfie!“
Tim Tribbett
.
“We can’t hold this pose. Finish your painting!“
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’ll start. Row row row your boat gently down the stream...’.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Heck of a way to spend Christmas!
I wonder if Frank Loesser could write me a song? We could call it "A Slow Boat to Trenton!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Carry me back to Ol’ Virginia...now please!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Nice of them to wear bright glaring red!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Now everybody!! Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream.........."
I sure hope that Right Guard holds out!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Are we there yet?”
“On our way to find toilet paper.”
“I’m not asking for directions.”
“We’ll dress up as Santa and the elves to surprise them.”
“Who brought the sauerkraut?”
“We’ll follow the smell of bratwurst.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
1) "Tear down MY statue, will ya?!"
2) "Brit Lives Matter? Really?"
3) "My statue's gone? NOW it's personal!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
You two need to quit your fussing! Don't make me come back there!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I didn't tell Martha I'd be missing Christmas dinner, and she is going to be so mad!!!!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Maybe I'd look better holding a Bible?"
"Do you think I'd look better on a surf board?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I spy with my little eye..... "
"I Swear!! I think i saw the Loch Ness Monster!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"So... what DID Dela Wear? ...i crack myself up sometimes!!!:
"I know this is supposed to be a Surprise Attack, but the Light is SO Much better now!!"
"Can you paint it like Iike I 'm the only one in the boat?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
Watch out for the New Jersey Devil
Rachel Winstead, 10, Greensboro
.
Ice flows, can you?
My Goodness, Hamilton is still talking!
Rachel Winstead, 10, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Benjamin Franklin and George Washington walk into a bar and
sit down next to Trump.
Franklin turns to Trump and says: "I do not believe you understand the
value of liberty, my good fellow." Trump turns to Franklin and gives him
a $100 dollar bill and says: "Of course I do. Money rules this world, Mr. Franklin.
That's all I need to know!" Trump taps Franklin's portrait on the bill.
"Now leave me alone!" Franklin scoffs at the gesture and walks out the bar.
Washington is shocked and loudly exclaims: "Sir, you shall not simply buy liberty!
Our country was founded on the notion that liberty ought not to be controlled
by the purse! I would have you know..."
Trump cuts off Washington after flipping through his wallet and says
"Who are you?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
George Washington walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender walks over and says, “Hey aren’t you the father of our country?” Washington shakes his head and says,” Oh God, not another paternity suit.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
There was a General by the name of George,
America's independence he sought to forge.
He led his troops across an icy river,
A surprise attack he aimed to deliver,
So that from freedom's table we may gorge!
Walt Hayes, High Point
.
Washington crossed the cold river wide,
Anxious to get to the other side.
With revolution’s court in session,
He was going whoop himself a Hessian
And win a victory for our side.
.
When Washington stood up that night,
His flowing cape was quite a sight.
For when he had tried to sit
His old woolen pants had split,
And that kept the General upright.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Icy Determination
At this moment in our country's history,
its future was somewhat still a mystery.
Independence was an issue undecided;
keen leadership needed to be provided.
.
A truly exceptional man filled the breach,
and our dream was brought within reach.
In frigid weather which made men shiver,
his bold army slowly crossed the icy river.
.
A shocked enemy was taken by surprise;
'twas a move no sane man dare surmise.
Their resolve melted like snow in hot sun;
our troops' courage sent them on the run.
.
We share a debt to those honorable men,
to be repaid if we're ever called on again.
Due to each of them having what it takes,
we're blessed to live in the United States.
Bill Wallace
.
The Delaware River is long and wide.
George Washington needs to get to the other side.
He tells everyone to row the boat
And hope we can keep it afloat.
Don Rankin, Greensboro
.
Nobody wants a king ruling over them night and day
But come what may
Will we be any better if we win this war If we elect a president.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Hate the British? They had a solution.
They would start up a fierce revolution.
Since they won't take no more,
They would triumph in war,
And create a brand new constitution.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
That magician wasn't all that good. He couldn't even pull a rabbit out of his hat.
I was going to be a magician, but my wife says I have trouble pulling my hand out of my shirt.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
"No rush, gentlemen. We've got two weeks to get this done!"
"The longest stretch of this trip is going to be between 12 noon on Wednesday and 9 am on Friday!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Maybe they'll have some Grey Poupon in Trenton.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
The things we do for Grey Poupon !
I smell the faint aroma of Grey Poupon ! Stay the course
.
I hope the Holiday Inn got our reservation
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"Private Evinrude is already across!"
Bill Wallace
.
Come Michael, row your boat ashore!
Robbin Ferguson, Greensboro
.
Stop shivering and pose for Gilbert Stuart
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
We need to get this over with quick. Tonight's the last night "Hamilton' airs on Disney Plus!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Yes, yes, I know this whole thing is quite the oar deal!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“I need to rush more,”
Tim Tribbett
.
BEST EARWORMS
#14: "Row row row your boat
Gently down the stream,
Merrily merrily merrily merrily
Life is but a dream!"
.
#15: "So I'd like to know where you got the notion,
Said I'd like to know where you got the notion
To rock the boat,
Don't rock the boat, baby,
Rock the boat,
Don't tip the boat over,
Rock the boat,
Don't rock the boat, baby,
Rock the boat!
Our love is like a ship on the ocean,
We've been sailing with a cargo
Full of love and devotion!"
...with apologies to Wally Holmes and the Hues Corporation.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Rock the boat,
Don't rock the boat baby
Rock the boat,
Don't tip the boat over.
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
My heart will go onnnnnnnnn ...
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
I wonder if Frank Loesser could write me a song? We could call it "A Slow Boat to Trenton!"
Mike Perry, Eden
