Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, August 19
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
.
Last week’s cartoon was The cyclops optometrist visit. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the gazelle and crocodile in an elevator.
.
WINNER
“You know what they say, hindsight is 20.”
Bill Wallace
.
RUNNERS-UP
“If I have to get glasses, everyone will call me ‘two eyes’. ”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“Guess who I bumped into today? Everyone!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Great. I have 20 vision.”
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
“My depth perception stinks!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Of course, I expect a 50% discount.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Odd thing is, I’m having double vision?
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
.
“I lost my contact len.”
Richard Warren, Greensboro
.
“Uh, I can’t cover an eye and still see the chart!”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“I was asked how to spell Hawaii the other day. I couldn’t do it because it takes 2 ‘i’s!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“On the plus side, I don’t have to worry about double-vision.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Now my friends will be calling me ‘Old two-eyes’. ”
Bill Wallace
.
“Shouldn’t my eye exam be half-price?”
Bill Wallace
.
“Do I get the half-off discount?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“It’s not 20/20, just 20?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Please don’t ask me to cover one eye and read the chart.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just
Doc, I always sleep with one eye open.
Janice Y Smith, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
I think you guys exhausted every possible avenue for this toon. I have nothing different to add.
.
THE REST
It’s always blurry even with glasses
Peter Miller
.
No, it's not 20/20, just 20.
The only frames we have for you is from the Minion Collection.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Of course, I expect a 50% discount.
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
1. So one contact will help me not make a spectacle of myself?
2. Mono vision, you say?
3. When I get mad, I tend to blow the lid off.
4. The only match I have is one to start a fire.
5. When I strike the flint rock, smoke gets in my eye.
6. All my life, I've had this single vision to discover fire.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"Don't they make monocles anymore?"
"I always keep an eye out for a good bargain."
"Shouldn't my eye exam be half-price?"
"I used to have 20 vision."
"Just sell me a pair and I'll break it in half."
"I need an adapter for the machine at the DMV."
"I have a very narrow outlook on life."
"My old optometrist just used the bottom of a Coke bottle."
"Now my friends will be calling me 'Old two-eyes'."
"I only read half as fast as most people."
"One regular lens, one dark for sunglasses."
Bill Wallace
.
It's not 20/20, just 20?
The only frames you have for me is from the Minion Collection?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
So does than mean my sight is 20?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I’m finding it hard to stay focused!
Pam Sinclair
.
"Do you sell any monocles?"
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“Can I see your selection of designer monocle’s please.”
Jerry Clark, Greensboro
.
"I'm not sure we see eye-to-eye on this."
"Try to look at this from my point of view."
"My peripheral vision could use some help."
"For some reason, I'm the middle-of-the-road kind of guy."
"Why should I pay for two lenses when I only need one?"
"Trying to watch a tennis match is torture."
"On the plus side, I don't have to worry about double-vision."
Bill Wallace
.
“I can’t see eye to eye with anyone.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It’s like not being able to see in stereo.”
“Please don’t ask me to cover one eye and read the chart.”
“Well, I have poor peripheral vision.”
“Believe it or not, I’m an umpire!”
”Well at least no one can call me OLD FOUR EYES.”
“Do you call them a PAIR of glasses?”
“ The binoculars I got for my birthday wasn’t funny.”
“My wife is always telling me to keep an eye on things.”
“Do you have anything in a nice black & brown MONO?”
”I can’t seem to find a pair that works for me.”
“Do I get the half off discount?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“I can’t see eye to eye with anyone.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Two words ‘depth perception’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Shouldn't I get them for half price?
Yeah, I was the model for the CBS logo.
How are they going to stay up if I haven't got a nose?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I'm having trouble keeping my eye on the road!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What have I been up to? Not much......Oh! That robbery on 4th street? Turns out I'm the only eye witness!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What's new? Oh! That new lady neighbor of mine has been giving me the eye!
Really? My eye sight is XX/XX?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
So I need eye ware? Well, I always thought a nice monocle would look trendy!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You think there's something different? Well there is! I cut off my unibrow!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's not easy. Me and the wife and 2 kids were walking the other day, and
there were 2 punks were yelling "Hey! 4 eyes!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's awful, doc. I was cast as a pirate in a commercial. But after one take, they let me go!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well. Doc- it seems the pair of glasses weren't helping at all!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Will I be able to drive?"
FLO Scott, Jamestown
.
Can you help my double vision?
Will the eye exam cause double vision?'
I failed my driver's exam due to double vision.
Janice y Smith, Greensboro
.
Do you have a COVID mask with one way glass?
Gerald A Smith, Greensboro
.
Doc, I can only sleep with one eye open.
Doc, I always sleep with one eye open.
Janice Y Smith, Greensboro
.
Yes, I do have a brother that has the same affliction. But that's the only thing we see eye-to-eye on.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes, I used to be a member of the X-men.
Mike Perry, Edem
.
I only have one point of view
Janice Ross, Greensboro
.
"I think I need bifocals."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
1. Hey Doc, do I get a 50% discount on my new glasses.
2. Do you offer the BoGo plan?
3. At least I’ll never get cross eyed.
4. When I was a kid we only needed one to find our way in the cave.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Your eye test shows you have 1/1 vision.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Unfortunately Monicals are not covered under your insurance
I wouldn't recommend a monical since you have no eyelids.
Obviously you didn't SEE our no shirt no shoes, no service sign.
Your eyesight is slightly off. However since you mostly need to spot dinosaurs I'd say you're good
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
"Well, not only do I need a single lens but I also need a frame that doesn't need a nose to rest on."
"Sure, I only need one lens but I do need a frame that doesn't need a nose to rest on."
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
"I'm an optimist, so let's just say I'm half-blind."
"Won't horn-rims make me look nerdy?"
"I'm not worried about anyone making fun of me."
"I like for people to look me in the eye."
"Of course, I'll expect 50% off."
"I need something that makes me look scholarly."
"What's a co-pay?"
"I'm a peep-hole installer."
"Meds? Is that short for Medusa?"
"Let's do this - I believe in taking the Minotaur by the horns."
"Getting here was a real odyssey."
"I want to look good when I go to see the Oracle."
"Insurance coverage is a real Labyrinth!"
"I'm short on cash, but I can get my hands on a golden fleece."
"Three hundred dollars! Do I look like Croesus?"
"Something vintage Elton John would be nice."
"BOGO? Is that one of the Argonauts?"
"I'm sorry - I thought you were a different kind of seer."
"I'm going on a blind date, so I need to look refined."
Bill Wallace
.
Any idea on when my new glass will be ready?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You know, doc, you're the only cyclopetrist I could find in the phone book!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If I have to get glasses, everyone will call me ‘two eyes’!
Doc, I think you should just charge me half price.
But Doc, if I put a patch on my eye, I won't be able to see at all.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
You have 10/10 vision.
Henry Greensboro
.
1. I'm glad we see eye to eye on this.
2. Shouldn't a monacle be half price.
3. Great. I have 20 vision.
4. I'll keep an eye out for our next appointment.
5. I don't need glasses. Just a glass.
Henry Hoover. Burlington
.
"A pair of Ray-Bans would impress Athena."
"I don't care about seeing good, I want to look good."
"Someone suggested eyewear, so I thought I'd look into it."
"What makes me think I need glasses? I asked Medusa for a date."
"Something with night vision - the Labyrinth is really dark."
"I've had my eye on a nice pair of Oakleys."
Bill Wallace
.
”I am happy to hear my vision is a perfect 20. Do I get a discount for glasses with one lens?”
”Do you have many eye-clops patients?”
“Have you heard the one about the eye-clops, the Pirate and the Parrot?
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
I HAVE ONE EYE AND A PAIR OF GLASSES. IF SOME NICE HEAVEN BOUND PERSON WOULD DONATE ME AN EYE, COULD YOU TRANSFER IT TO ME.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
.
Everybody keeps saying I have tunnel vision.
I spy....with my little eye...
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
doc, I can’t wear my monocle since my right ear was bitten off.
man life is tough only seeing in 1D.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
Odd thing is, I’m having double vision?
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
.
My friends keep telling me I am a sight for poor eyes; that’s why I am here
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
1. I don’t understand how I could be having double vision??
2. Do you have anything in a Monocle ?
3. Do I get a 50% discount?
4. I doubt we are going to see eye to eye doc!
5. Every time I blink people thinks I’m winking at them!
6. Do you have a large clear plate I could use as a contact?
7. I need a safety glass for work!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Do I want surgery? I'd rather have someone stabbed me in the eye with a pointed stick!
i used to be able to say "I see your point!" I can't say that anymore.
I hate being called a cyclops. I'd like to be a biclops!
I was asked how to spell Hawaii the other day. I couldn't do it because it takes 2 i's!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Welcome to Hanging House. Not to worry, everyone is equal in my eye!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I just got out of the hospital with a glaucoma!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When will my glass be ready?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Do I get 50 percent off glasses?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "I ball!"
#2: "Anybody can have just one eye, but it takes special talent to have it in the middle of your forehead!"
#3: "You should only charge me half price!"
#4: "So, do you think I could pull off wearing a monocle, like the guy on Hogan's Heroes?"
#5: "The bad news is nobody can ever tell when I'm winking at them!"
#6: "Aye, aye, sir!"
#7: "My mother always warned me against poking my eye out!"
#8: "We suspect there's a scam going on here! I'm from CBS Eye on America!"
#9: "Uh, this is my face mask!"
#10: "I saw this coming from a mile away!"
#11: "This is so easy, even a caveman can do it!"
#12: "It says, 'If you can read this, then you are much too close!'"
#14: "I bet even you can't spell 'Optometrist!'"
#15: "Thank you for relaxing your 'No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service' rule!"
#16: "Right now, we're in the eye of Hurricane Isaias!"
#17: "The good news is it doesn't take me very long to get to sleep, since I only have to close one eye!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
What do I do for a living? I’m a private eye, of course
I told my wife I was keeping an my eye on her and she got mad!
my question to you doc is; if I buy a 3D tv will I still see it in ID?
Mitch Poole, Mt Juliet, TN
.
My friend the Minion said you could help me.
David Core, Greensboro
.
I'd like to appear less threatening. So, maybe a monocle?
After this, can you recommend a good eyebrow surgeon?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I'll take the biggest monocle you got!"
Larry Parrish, Tarpon Springs
.
I was hoping to improve my depth perception.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Have I ever had my eye checked? No, it's always been brown.
I've always wanted to be a biclops, doc!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1."My wife says I have tunnel vision"
2. "I assume contacts are half price"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
..
If I'm to wear a contact, could it be blue, maybe greenish blue?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I don't think we're seeing eye to eye here, doc!"
"I got blind-sided, doc!"
"She told me beauty is in the eye of the beholder."
"Can't you envision a clear line of sight for me doc?"
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
"I want a pair of glasses that people won't stare at."
"Can you prescribe cheaper eye drops. Nothing is left over to buy clothes."
"Do you have a contact lens in my size with a blue tint?"
"I got something in my eye last night and almost drowned."
"Can you recommend a pressure washer to clean my eye with."
"I failed my drivers license exam due to being in the dark too long during a blink."
"Do you have a COVID mask with one way glass?"
Gerald A Smith, Greensboro
.
One is the loneliest number
A dose of Grey Poupon would help
Pardon me. Do you have any Grey Poupon ?
We don’t see eye to eye
I only need one eyeglass
Can we hurry ? My unicycle is double parked
Am I eligible for the 50 percent discount ?
What do you mean special order ?
I feel like an amoeba
I am a one hit wonder
Are you going to make a spectical out of me ?
My mom said it was the Grey Poupon
I am here to pick up my glass
It’s a long story
It’s a jungle out there
Can I still be an astronaut ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Me get 50% discount. Right?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Other cyclops call me ‘two eyes’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I need something in a monocle.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“My depth perception stinks!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Yeah, got another spear scratch on my cornea.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"No, you don't get 50% of your glasses."
"Your eyesight is 20, so you cannot operate heavy equipment at the rock quarry."
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
Guess who I bumped into today? Everyone!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're a very good optician, but your spelling is terrible!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Would I benefit from your half off sale?”
“I’ve got my eye on you.”
“I’m experiencing single vision.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
Just one recommendation, Doc. Might be easier if your eye chart was in English!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Can you fix me up with a goggle? I've been hired to be in the new "Minions" movie!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I need what? Why, I've never even hear of unifocals.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When did I realize I needed help with my eye? When the police asked me to give them a description of Odysseus!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I'm not sure I want it fixed. I've never had double vision before!"
"So... seeing two of things is NORMAL... just not For ME??!!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Doc, when they call you 'Four Eyes' how many of each things Do you see??!"
"Soooo, I need A GLASS?!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I see one of you. How many do you see of me?"
"Since I only see one of You, why don't you see two of Me?"
"I don't get it. Since I only see one of You, why don't you see two of Me?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"SO THEY MAKE TRI-FOCAL MONOCLES!??"
"Doc, if I Do opt for a glass eye... where would you put It??"
"OK, after I get this eye thing fixed, who do I see about a Nose??"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"At least you fixed my cross-eyedness."
Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
“I lost my contact len”.
Richard Warren, Greensboro
.
If you say we see eye to eye, I’m going to punch you right in your head mirror.
I tried a monocle. It made me look weird.
I’m the periscope operator on a submarine. Why do you ask?
Can I get an unpair of glasses?
My favorite song is “ Jeepers Creepers Where’d You Get That Peeper”.
I’d give anything to have double vision.
I need glasses so I can look my wife right in her eye.
I need a monocle. My HD T.V. looks like it’s analog.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Can I buy a vowel?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You said I have bad vision in my eye. Well, I disagree, doc. I just don't see the problem.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You should see me thread a needle."
"You mean I'm supposed to have two?"
"My nick-name as a kid was Full Moon."
"I love portholes."
"I just said 'Aye,captain!' when I was on the Argo."
"Let me call my brother and we'll split a pair."
"The politically-correct term is 'optically-challenged'."
"Where do you think the expression 'In the blink of an eye' came from?"
"Girls never know when I'm winking at them."
"I really can't afford to run with scissors."
"It takes me twice as long to get forty winks."
"I'm going to give your bill a good once-over."
"Can I get one-half of the extended warranty?"
"When I tell someone I'll be seeing them, it's only half-true."
Bill Wallace
.
“They’ll call me ‘Byclops’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I feel like I'm flying blind here."
"You know what they say - hindsight is 20."
"When something gets in my eye, it's a real problem."
"Why wasn't that BOGO deal around when I was born?"
"It was like my mother had an eye in the back of her head."
"Don't I have to answer a complicated riddle first?"
"Do I need to make a sacrifice to this goddess Pearl?"
Bill Wallace
.
Looking back, I should have kept my eye on Ulysses!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's so frustrating, doc, that women think I'm winking when I'm really just blinking!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" How could I have double vision ?"
" My glasses would have to be specially made ?"
"Do I get a glass or glasses ?"
"So it's a specially made monocle ?"
"So Grandma said, "What a big eye you have.'"
"Uh, I can't cover an eye and still see the chart !"
"Can I get a gallon of dry eye medication ?"
"Well, as a giant I have to look down to see anybody."
"I read the eye chart in half the time ."
"Since I only have one eye my bill should be cut in half."
"I can't do bird watching with my ocular any more."
"I couldn't take my eye off your receptionist."
"So I'll be one for the optometry journal ?"
"I think I need bifocals or maybe just focals."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
I sleep with one eye open.
I like to keep an eye on what’s going on in the neighborhood.
I need to see why my wife is always mad at me.
You’re looking at the national staring contest winner.
I’m a private eye.
I come from a long line of hypnotists.
I’m a cop. But most people think I’m an eye witness.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
#18: "The good thing about having only one eye is that no one ever notices that I don't have a nose!"
#19: "What's a cyclops?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Can I get a contact lens? I'm the logo model for CBS.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I've always wondered how I'd look with a monocle!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Your eye jokes are bad, doc, and they're just getting cornea and cornea!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Guess who I bumped into today, doc? EVERYBODY, THAT'S WHO!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No, doc. I don't care about reading better, or seeing things clearer. I just want to find the remote!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I tried optometrists, and ophthalmologists. But the reason I came to you was because you were described as a visionary!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I’ve never lost a contact.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
BEST EMAIL EXCHANGE
Lee,
Pardon the bathroom humor, but did you hear about the guy who went to the sewage treatment plant? He asked if they had any grey poo ponds!
I'm glad you mustard up the courage to persist with the Poupon captions! ??
Jim Ertner
.
Grey Poupon is alive and well!
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST GUEST CARTOONIST FILL IN
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A snake goes in to s
ee the optometrist because his eyesight is failing.
“It’s actually affecting my life. I can’t hunt anymore because I can’t see.”
The doctor fits the snake for glasses and the snake immediately notices
an improvement in his eyesight. A week later, the doctor calls the snake
to check how the glasses are holding up.
“They’re fine,” the snake answers. “But now I’m being treated for depression.”
“Depression?” the doctor asks.
“Yeah, my eyesight cleared up, but it made me realize I’ve been dating a garden hose.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A duck walks into an optician's shop
He says, "I'd like those sunglasses please".
The clerk asks, "How would you like to pay for them?"
The duck replies, "Just put them on my bill."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
An optometrist walks into a bar, sits down and orders a drink.
"Good to see ya, Doc. Hey, let me tell you a joke I just hear!"
To which the optometrist replies "Sure! The cornea the better!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A guy walks into an optician for an appointment, is offered the chair
and sits. They have a little pre-exam banter when the the guy says
I'm looking for a new job, Doc. Any pointers?"
To which the Dr. offers "Well, it's always easier if you have good contacts!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A Polish man goes to an optometrist.
He takes a seat. The optometrist shows him a sign that says:
SZCZPWSZRBWPWZTC
ZRTCWYBLSMSZTCZ
The optometrist asks, "Can you read the letters?"
The Polish man replies "Of course, I even know the guy!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I bumped into an old school friend at the store today. He started showing off, talking about his well-paid job and expensive sports cars.
Then he pulled out his phone and showed me a photo of his wife and said,
“She’s beautiful, isn’t she?”
I said, “If you think she’s gorgeous, you should see my girlfriend.”
He said, “Why? Is she a stunner?”
I said, “No, she’s an optometrist.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What did the optometrist comedian call his comedy club act?
A Cornea-copia of Jokes.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
My optician makes jokes each time I go. They get cornea each time!
"YOU'LL SEE, YOU'LL ALL SEE!" said the enthusiastic optician, throwing dozens of pairs of glasses out into a crowd.
The optician said I may go blind, but I just can't see it happening!
Did you hear about the optician who fell into the lens grinder? Yeah, he made a spectacle of himself.
I went to the optician's the other day, you would not guess who I bumped into! Everyone!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
An eye chart walks into a bar. Almost immediately, the barkeep walks over
and sets down a glass of Dark Beer and some chicken wings (which happened to be
exactly what the eye chart was going to order.) "How did you know what I wanted?"
to which the bartender says "You're real easy to read!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Q. Have you ever heard of the blind cyclops brothers? A. Neither have eye.
A cyclops asks his wife "Karen, how do you spell Hawaii?"
Karen answers "Well... you have to have two 'i's'."
Cyclops husband responds "That's just cruel."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Q. How many eyes does cyclops have?
A. None if you are spelling it correctly.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Q. Why did the cyclops quit teaching?
A. Because he only had one pupil.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
And lastly, my attempt at a Bar Joke
Many years ago, Wolverine, Pyro, and Cyclops traveled for miles one night following a very bright star in the East.
As they grew closer, they decided to stop at a local pub in Jerusalum, grab a brew, and see if anyone had any information about the star.
The Barmaid looked them over and said "YES, a great event is foretold to happen at a stable in Bethlehem tonight. Perhaps you are the three Wise men they are awaiting?!?"
"Nah, we are but three thirsty X-Men."
So they ordered another round.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST POEMS
Cyclops met with "Dr. Hubble"
In effort to find out his trouble.
Having just the one eye,
He wanted to know why,
He was somehow seeing double.
Walt Hayes, High Point
.
One eyed Jack, the cyclop
That lives in that shack over there
Went to the eye doctor's office
And said "Doc, I need some glasses
And I can pay
My cyclops insurance is paid till May."
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
When you met me, I will surmise
That it caught you a bit by surprise.
While on your chair you sat
And said, “You realize that
My place is a site for sore eyes.”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
Eye On the Prize
Stumbling through centuries with limited vision
forced the Cyclops to make an optical decision.
Although he had almost zero money in savings,
a new outlook on life was what he was craving.
.
He found an optometrist situated in the vicinity,
making him ecstatic over the doctor's proximity.
That meant he wouldn't have very far to travel
to find an answer and this impairment unravel.
.
He didn't have to wait long for an appointment;
people ran screaming due to his comportment.
Lumbering along, cranium moving side-to-side;
regrettably, his field of vision wasn't at all wide.
.
The doc was intrigued by his unique condition;
this cretin was one-of-a-kind, a limited edition.
Ingenuity prevailed, a new day was chronicled
when he fitted Cyclops with a snazzy monocle.
.
And so this ogre became urbane and genteel;
was considered to be classy and well-heeled.
Going for a home run, Cyclops laid it on thick
when he special-ordered a new walking stick.
Bill Wallace
.
Eyefull
This optometrist's jaw dropped to the floor
when the Cyclops sauntered into his store.
He thought they were purely mythological,
but here was an example totally biological.
.
The giant's eye scanned the display racks;
other shoppers stopped cold in their tracks.
They scurried out without uttering a sound;
their main goal was to cover some ground.
.
The doc was determined to be unflustered;
said a prayer, and then courage mustered.
Struggling to speak in an unquaking voice,
he asked Cyclops if he had made a choice.
.
The giant was impressed by his demeanor;
hoped he wouldn't be taken to the cleaners.
Having just the one eye, he felt it'd be nice
if the optometrist could do a deal half-price.
.
But all of his stock were just standard pairs;
if Cyclops chose those, people would stare.
The orb being in the center of his forehead,
he opted for a hand-held telescope instead.
.
He evolved into a creature with new vision,
now free from the former taunts of derision.
Refusing to take this optical gift for granted,
he employed it to discover a distant planet.
Bill Wallace
.
Cyclops glasses - the cost is quite high.
A huge lens he will need for one eye.
When it's all said and done,
When held up to the sun,
Think of how many ants he could fry!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
After looking at me, I've had bugs seeing the bug shrink.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
A dose of Grey Poupon would help
Pardon me. Do you have any Grey Poupon?
My mom said it was the Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You're a very good optician, but your spelling is terrible!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Pardon the bathroom humor, but did you hear about the guy who went to the sewage treatment plant? He asked if they had any grey poo ponds!
I'm glad you mustard up the courage to persist with the Poupon captions! ??
Jim Ertner
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Why does everyone call me a minion?
I would like one like the little Minion has.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The only frames you have for me is from the Minion Collection?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Yes, I used to be a member of the X-men.
"Welcome to hanging house. Not to worry, everyone is equal in my eye!"
--- Boris, the Hangman, Blazing Saddles.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Three hundred dollars! Do I look like Croesus?"
Bill Wallace
.
My friend the Minion said you could help me.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"So, do you think I could pull off wearing a monocle, like the guy on Hogan's Heroes?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Pardon the bathroom humor, but did you hear about the guy who went to the sewage treatment plant? He asked if they had any grey poo ponds!
I'm glad you mustard up the courage to persist with the Poupon captions! ??
Jim Ertner
.
BEST EARWORMS
One is the loneliest number
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
#20: "It's the eye of the tiger, it's the thrill of the fight
Rising up to the challenge of our rival,
And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night,
And he's watching us all with the eye of the tiger!"
...with apologies to Frank Sullivan, Jim Peterik, and Survivor.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.