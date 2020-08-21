Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, August 26
.
Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page. Here is this week's cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week's cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below).
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
.
Last week's cartoon was – the gazelle and crocodile in an elevator. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for is – clown car.
.
WINNER
“I just remembered ... I need to socially distance!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
RUNNERS-UP
“I felt safer when I was working remote.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“What happened to the gnu guy?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“So all of your competition just disappeared?”
Bill Wallace
.
“You’re new here? Well, welcome to Samsonite!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Hope you’re on your way back from lunch.”
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Uh, I think I’m gonna take the stairs.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“It’s a jungle out there.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“What is YOUR briefcase made of?”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“Nice briefcase. Family member?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I think I’ll just wait for the next one!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I sell Alligator shoes and bags, how about you?
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
So. You're in the food service industry.
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
“You’re inviting me to lunch?”
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
"My horoscope said today's my lucky day...."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
Next time, don't try to eat the D.A.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here’s one I came up with that's a bit different from the ones you sent in.
You must be the reason they added squirrels to the break-room snack machine.
.
JR. WINNER
“Is there anyone in my teeth?”
Rachel Winstead, Greensboro, 10
.
THE REST
1. What is YOUR briefcase made of?
2. Trust me. It'll be an uplifting experience.
3. Skin care products are on 3.
4. See ya later, after while.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“What’d you bring for lunch?”
John Wrenn, Greensboro
.
Oops, I left my cell phone at the front desk”!
”Going down?”
”l must warn you that my best friend is ’Herman The Hippo’ and he is expecting me on the 2nd floor!”
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
"Later, gator."
"I gnu this was going to be a rough day."
"Good morning, Mr. Dundee."
"Catch me later???"
"Are you still in de Nile?"
"This is a real croc."
"I hear you've developed a new line of shoes."
"Guess what I heard through the grapevine?"
"I was hoping this would be a Zoom conference."
"Safari, so good."
"Are those tears in your eyes?"
"This Tarzan guy thinks he's king of the jungle."
"It's fun working at Jumanji Inc."
"Did you say 'Going down'?"
"Great....the express elevator to Hell."
"I trust you've already had breakfast?"
"I think I'll let someone else test the waters."
"I hope you're not going to snap at me."
"How's that vegan diet going?"
"Thanks to you, this company is underwater!"
Bill Wallace
.
So what’s your briefcase made of?
Judy Crotchett Greensboro
.
”Nice alligator briefcase”!
”Don’t look at me like that, I am a vegetarian!“
“I have to run, see you later, alligator!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
No, I don’t care to go to lunch with you.
Jim Sprague, Gibsonville
.
I'm going to eat your client and then walk out with matching shoes and luggage!
Rob Leggett, Madison
.
“It must be difficult to find shoes for your little feet”!
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Hi! My name is Bob, I'm an accountant and rather low on the food chain. And you would be......?
I think I'll just wait for the next one!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The office meeting is at 5. So I'll see you later … or should I say "In a while?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Have you heard the new study on plant-based foods?"
Thomas L. Griffis.Jr., Greensboro
.
I heard you had a dental appointment, Bob. But for 3 days?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Tell me, Bob- when you say your last gig was Amazon, was that for it or in it?
FYI, this company has a non-preying rule!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Would I like to go hunting this weekend? Sure! I'm game!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is it see you later alligator, or in a while crocodile?
Hope you're on your way back from lunch.
Still on a vegan diet Steve?
Say, you work in acquisitions don't you?
Are you still living in de Nile after Nancy left you?
David Core, Greensboro
.
"We'll give him the good cop/bad cop routine."
"Is it true you started out in a bath-tub?"
"So all of your competition just disappeared?"
"Please don't refer to me as your meal-ticket."
"What a story! You worked your way up from the sewers."
"Before accepting the job offer, where would I be in the food-chain?"
"I have to decline your invitation to the pool-party."
"Are you still swamped?"
"Your nostrils and eyes look familiar."
"You're the reason I gave up drinking from the river."
""It's a jungle in here!"
"You have a reputation of swallowing up the little guy."
"I bet I have that deer-in-the-headlights look."
Bill Wallace
.
“I hear you’ve been swamped at work.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey! I heard you knew Steve Irwin personally!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're new here? Welcome to the swamp!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The boss said you'll need an assistant to help go over those contracts. So I guess
I'm your Gator Aid!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hello Joe. Hey, the boss put me in charge of the Lacoste account and I need to come up with a logo. Want to help?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“What’s gnu with you?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Nice briefcase. Family member?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey ... just checking did you have breakfast already or should I social distance and take the stairs?
Ronnie Sydell, Greensboro
.
“What happened to the gnu guy?”
Tim Tribbett
.
You were a hit at the picnic Sunday. You won the ping pong, fishing, 3-legged race, egg toss, everything. Everyone was yelling "What a crock"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think you'll like it here. They've got a great dental plan!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Glad to meet you. You're the first litigator I've ever met!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you mean, "Let's do lunch?"
Uh, I think I'm gonna take the stairs.
See ya later, alligator.
In a while, crocodile.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Keep your Friends close and your enemy’s closer
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
Just remember, when they say, that’s a crock it is only a figure of speech
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
It’s dog eat dog world, not crock eat antelope…..
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
I sell Alligator shoes and bags, how about you?
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
"Is that a human-skin briefcase?"
"Looks like lunch is on me today."
"I hear things are going swimmingly for you."
"How's the predatory-loan business going?"
"I lost money betting you'd be the one to take Steve Irwin out."
"Eating tubers doesn't make you a vegetarian."
Bill Wallace
.
"That's the biggest croc of lies, I've ever heard."
Teddee Ashworth, High Point
.
1. I’m not touching it. You push the button.
2. I have difficulty wearing a mask. And you?
3. The word around town is that this judge is a tiger.
4. I suppose you’re gonna argue to start the football season now.
5. We’ve got a problem, the elevator is only 4 feet wide.
6 We’re supposed to social distance. You’ll have to get off.
7. I hope the judge can’t wear a mask.
Dave Sheets
.
You're new here? Well, welcome to Samsonite!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Habitat loss is a real bitch."
"I think the stairs would be better for my health."
"This is like a very intimate ark."
"I'm completely floored."
"You probably want to cut to the chase."
"See? Settling this in court was more civilized."
"Let's do a Zoom conference. I hate Snap-Chat."
Bill Wallace
.
Hey! Aren't you the guy responsible for all of us losing our dental plan?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“If you are hungry, tell me now!”
Craige Reavis , Eden
.
“What are you having for lunch?”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
What are you doing for lunch .
I see that geico is growing.
Go ahead. I'll catch the next one.
So. You're in the food service industry.
Are you a croc or a gator.
I'm still against the new snacks in the elevator program.
Henry Hoover. Burlington
.
“You’re inviting me to lunch?”
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
"See you at the total quality luncheon."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I understand you're a litigator. Is it true you charge an arm and a leg for your services?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Someone said you used to work for Amazon. Which one?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're new here? Well, it's about time. We've really been swamped!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Do you promise not to eat me?"
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
"Are you sure you were invited to our 'all you can eat' luncheon?"
Arista Shelton
.
"Here's the plan; Eat the Elephant first, then the Bear and finish with Chinese."
"You may have trouble with the wall if you relocate to a swamp in Mexico."
"Just hang on a few more months and all the drained swamps will be refilled."
Thanks for such a good program for the Greensboro News and Record. I enjoy it very much.
Gerald A. Smith, Greensboro
.
"We're like Matthau and Lemmon in the Odd Couple."
"Where did the zebra go?"
"Are you having a crock-pot supper?"
"See you later at the local watering-hole."
"I kinda miss the thrill of the hunt."
"Better let me hail the taxi."
"Do you get the feeling we've sold out?"
"I'll buy dinner. You always short-arm the check."
"Time for me to head to my home on the range."
Bill Wallace
.
Good morning, sir. Corporate has assigned me to be your assistant. I'm to be your new Gator Aide!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You’re on a roll.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Hello..I’m the gnu guy.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I was out standing in my field.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Actually, this floor is for accounts receivable. What you want is the 15th floor, where all the
other litigators are!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" ‘I'm going to slay you in court' is just an expression, Right?"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
.
"My client isn't taking your crock!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
Me and some friends are heading to the watering hole if you care to join us.
Relax, these shoes are only imitation.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"The idea of being your fill-in doesn't appeal to me."
"No one told me that this dietician position would be your personal chef."
"Let's not dodge the issue - will this job have me running all over the place?"
"I'll accept the job offer as long as there's an escape clause."
"Why is the employee insurance death benefit so generous?"
"Social distancing has never been more important to me."
"Why did the job ad say 'Slow runners preferred'?"
"I like the idea of a three-hour workday. That the hours coincide with meal-times concerns me."
Bill Wallace
.
Next time, don't try to eat the D.A.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Hey, I was just thinking about you. Did you hear about corporate's decision to cancel our dental plan?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“If I’m lucky, I should be home in time for the annual river crossing!”
“Did you say EGG ROLL or DEATH ROLL?”
“I’m gonna say NO to the swimming lessons.”
“No I didn’t bring my bathing suit!”
“So, why do they call you BOOTS?”
“No thanks, I’ve had lunch. “
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"I had a big breakfast; how about you ?"
"So did you have a big breakfast this morning ?"
"I might not look like it, but I'm a tough guy."
"You know, I think I'll take the stairs."
"I hope you're on your way to a costume party."
"Hope I don't pass my virus onto you."
"Yeah, I'm wearing a costume today."
"My horoscope said today's my lucky day...."
"I just remembered I'm claustrophobic."
"You wouldn't happen to be vegetarian, would you ?"
"Today's a good day to become a vegetarian.
"I knew I should have taken the stairs."
"My wife said, 'Would it kill you to take the stairs?'"
"Of all the luck...."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"Well, I guess it's obvious I'll be going down."
Zanzella Savoy, Greensboro
.
“So... why don’t you want the meeting over Zoom?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I want to stay ahead of the pack.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m tired of all the monkey business.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“On second thought let’s do Skype.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You must be the new corporate headhunter.“
Tim Tribbett
.
“I bet no one falls asleep THIS presentation!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Thanks for wearing your mask
13th floor ?
Are you here for the Grey Poupon convention ?
I see Grey Poupon is treating you well
Are you enjoying the Washington swamp ?
What you are telling me is a croc
So how’s our date going so far ?
It’s a jungle out there
My what big teeth you have
This is a croc
How did your background check go ?
This place is a zoo
Would you like to have me for lunch ?
I just want to get out of this elevator alive
This briefcase is one of your ancestors
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You first.
No I won’t lean out and push the button. YOU lean out and push the button.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
#1: "See you later, alligator!"
#2: "After a while, crocodile!"
#3: "You know, on second thought, I think I'd get there faster if I would just run up the stairs!"
#4: "I could surely use a new pair of shoes right about now!"
#5: "Oh, I do not like the way you are grinning at me!"
#6: "I've heard the elevators in this building don't go to the 13th floor!"
#7: "The Greensboro Gaters are back!"
#8: "I just remembered...I need to socially distance!"
#9: "Please, don't be hungry right now!"
#10: "Only four months until the Gator Bowl!"
#11: "Uh, would your arms be long enough to reach the elevator button?"
#12: "I challenge you to a track meet!"
#14: "No! I said, I challenge you to a track meet, not, I challenge you to track meat!"
#15: "Why, thank you for your sudden, unexpected invitation to the rooftop pool party!"
#16: "Is there any way this elevator ride could possibly end well?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Is this the Gator-Vator?"
"Stairs are for the birds"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“I felt safer when I was working remote.”
“You’re not hungry, are you?”
“Stop asking me out for lunch.”
“I didn’t get a great review but I’m not the slowest gazelle.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"The term 'wildlife' really doesn't apply to us anymore."
"The zookeepers will never think of looking for us here."
"He wasn't going to sign the contract until you gave that big yawn."
Bill Wallace
.
“It’s a jungle out there.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I think I’ll take the stairs.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Car’s in the shop. Had to hoof it.”
Tim Tribbett
.
”Remember. I do the talkin’ and we’re in and out in record time!”
“ She said our relationship was moving too fast. Too fast? What does that even mean?”
“ You think you got this one figured out don’t you? Please! I’m begging you! Let me do the talking. You just stand there with that intimidating stare. O.K.? We’ll be in and out in a flash! O.K.!? “
“Talk too fast. Eat too fast. Walk too fast. On and on she went. Then... she asked if you were dating anyone!”
“So yours is leather and mine is alligator. And your point is...?”
( OK. So yours is ‘pleather’ and mine is ‘alligator’. And your point is...?”
“ O.K. I’m listening. Give me the alligator pitch!”
“To be honest. The fact that you’re amphibian DID play a big part in you getting the Navy contract.”
Don Mike W
.
“Is there anyone in my teeth?”
“Do you want to meet for lunch?”
Rachel Winstead, Greensboro, 10
.
"HEY!!! I think I saw you on that Crocodile Hunter show!!!"
"I have a cousin in Africa that knows a crocodile... do you know Barb, the Gazelle?"
"Do you ever meet the Crocodile Hunter?"
"Love your skin."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Did you ever meet the real Crocodile Hunter?"
"Did you ever think, growing up, that This is how we'd meet?"
"We've come a long way Baby!!"
"Uhhh, what's that that your brief case is made of?"
"Uhhhh, See ya later... Alligator?"
"My brief case is faux gator skin. REALLY."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I know Capoeira."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Gotta ask... how long did it take You to master the two feet thing?"
"How long you been working for Gatorade?"
"Does it ever bother you that they went with the 'G' for the logo instead of you?"
"Cat got your tongue?" (Silly, I know, but it gave me the giggles.)
"You didn't happen to go to the Univ of Florida, did you?"
"Would you Really go to sleep if I rubbed your belly?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"So you Really prefer the GA BullDawgs??"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Do you ever miss the Swamp?"
"Ever since they drained the swamp, DC just hasn't been the same."
"Was is hard to become a vegetarian?"
"I've tried to become a vegetarian... i just miss the chase."
"Movin' on Up?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Do you mind if I ask?... just what ARE crocodile tears?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Do you even Like to wrestle?"
"So you're the new wrestling coach?"
"Alligator? Crocodile? I forget... What's the difference?"
"So you Don't have a problem with dry skin?"
"Gotta ask... How do you keep your skin so supple?"
"This is going to sound like a commercial, but how do you keep your skin from drying out?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
And MANDY'S in case it didn't go... they're on their 30th Anniversary vacation in WYOMING!!! ???
MANDY's CAPTIONs for This Week's Joke's on You:
"I've heard that if I could bound in a serpentine motion I'd be able to escape from you. True?
"I've heard if i could bound in a serpentine motion I'd be able to escape you in the wild."
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
"Do you mind if I ask?... just what ARE crocodile tears?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
I've heard if I could bound in a serpentine motion I'd be able to escape you in the wild.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
“Is there anyone in my teeth?”
“Do you want to meet for lunch?”
Rachel Winstead, Greensboro, 10
.
BEST FUN FACT
Fun fact: Alligators can live up to 100 years. Which increases the likelihood they’ll see you later.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A French photographer and his friend from Czechoslovakia were visiting Australia. Unfortunately, one day they got too close to a nesting site and were attacked and eaten by a pair of crocodiles.
The female ate the Frenchman. The Czech was in the male.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Gertrude: Hey, Heathcliffe, how would you catch an alligator?
Heathcliffe: Well, I’d probably do it with a telescope and tweezers.
Gertrude: A telescope and tweezers?
Heathcliffe : Sure. I’d look in the wrong end of the telescope and
when the alligator got real small, I’d pick him up with tweezers
and put him in an empty jelly jar.
Mike Perry, Eden
Let’s light a candle for Ol’ Red.
.
A blonde walks into a shop and wants a pair of alligator boots. The shopkeeper tells her they do not sell expensive items to blondes. After becoming very frustrated with the shopkeepers attitude the blonde declares "FINE! ILL JUST GO CATCH AN ALLIGATOR AND GET MY OWN BOOTS!" The shopkeeper replied "Why don't you just try, young lady?" with a smirk. So the blonde heads out to the swamp absolutely determined to catch an alligator. Later in the day the shopkeeper drives by and noticed the young lady waist deep in water with a shotgun in her hands. He stops and watches as a very large alligator swims right at her. With lighting fast reflexes she throws the gun up and shoots the alligator killing it instantly. He keeps watching as she drags the alligator to a pile of 6 or 7 more. As he rolls down the window to ask why she needs so many Gators for one pair of boots she rolls it over and shouts "ARRGH! THIS ONES BAREFOOT TOO!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A man walked into a Florida bar with his alligator and asked the bartender:
“Do you serve lawyers here?”
“Sure.” Good.
One beer for me and a lawyer for my alligator.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This guy walks into a bar, carrying a crocodile and a chicken. He sets them down on the stool next to him, and says to the uncertain-looking bartender "I'll have a Scotch and Soda." Then the crocodile says "And I'll have a Whiskey Sour." The dumbfounded bartender gasps "That's incredible; I've never seen a crocodile that could talk!" And the guy says "He can't; the chicken is a ventriloquist."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
While sports fishing off the Florida coast in Key West, a tourist capsized his boat.
He could swim, but his fear of alligators kept him clinging to the overturned craft.
Spotting an old beachcomber walking on the shore, the tourist shouted,
“There wouldn’t by chance be any alligators in these waters?!"
“No,” the old man hollered back, “haven’t been any for years!”
Feeling relieved, the tourist started swimming leisurely toward the shore.
About halfway toward shore he asked the old man,
“Say, how’d you get rid of the gators, anyway?”
“We didn’t do anything,” the old man said. “The sharks got ’em.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Double-Take
It's very discomfiting to share a small elevator
with a razor-tooth reptile such as this alligator.
Wild emotions would bounce all over the map;
you would fervently pray that he doesn't snap.
.
Claustrophobia would rear its confining head;
in these close quarters, odds are you're dead.
Small-talk would be strained, to say the least;
what do you say to amuse a predatory beast?
.
You'd hem and haw, brain racing in overdrive,
searching for a solution that leaves you alive.
The high-level stress would surely take a toll;
the load in the undies won't be a Tootsie Roll.
.
That malodorous event will assist your cause
by giving this gator a brief and needed pause.
The interlude would certainly be in your favor
stopping you from becoming a favorite flavor.
.
While this gator is processing that bad smell,
the elevator door opens, so you run like hell.
Feeling relief, you assume a thankful stance,
just rue the fate of your trendy Armani pants.
Bill Wallace
.
Close Quarters
It's very discomfiting to share a small elevator
with a toothsome reptile such as this alligator.
Wild emotions would bounce all over the map;
you would devoutly pray that he doesn't snap.
.
Claustrophobia would rear its confining head;
in such close quarters, odds are you're dead.
Small-talk would be strained, to say the least;
what do you say to amuse a predatory beast?
.
You'd hem and haw, brain racing in overdrive,
searching for a solution that leaves you alive.
The high-level stress would surely take a toll;
the load in the undies won't be a Tootsie Roll.
.
That malodorous event will assist your cause
by giving this gator a brief and needed pause.
The interlude would certainly be in your favor,
stopping you from becoming the latest flavor.
.
While the gator is processing that bad smell,
the elevator door opens, so you run like hell.
Feeling relieved, you take a thankful stance,
but rue the fate of your trendy Armani pants.
Bill Wallace
.
To the croc, the gazelle had to say,
"At our church, we all meet every day.
Us gazelles, it is true,
We're all praying for you,
Don't use "E" - we all spell it with "A."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Two in an elevator is quite a lot
One is a gazelle, and one is a croc.
But working together, they had to try
Because the floor they wanted was very, very high
And if they didn't make this sale,
Their salary would go bye-bye.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Into the elevator went the gazelle with a crocodile
Trying to make a sale
To the same floor they went
A different office they did seek
One sold shoes for the feet
The other a coat that was hard to beat
Both of them trying their sales quota to beat.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
I'm defending a cyclops that can't keep his eye on the road.
Last week I rode up with this one-eyed fellow. He looked weird!
If you see a cyclops coming with glasses, don't laugh!
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Are you here for the Grey Poupon convention ?
I see Grey Poupon is treating you well
So how’s our date going so far ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Good morning, Mr. Dundee."
"It's fun working at Jumanji Inc."
Bill Wallace
.
Hey! I heard you knew Steve Irwin personally!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
"I gnu this was going to be a rough day."
"Are you still in de Nile?"
"Safari, so good."
Bill Wallace
.
The boss said you'll need an assistant to help go over those contracts. So I guess
I'm your Gator Aid!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST EARWORMS
Crocodile Rock - Elton John
Gimme Three Steps - Lynard Skynard
Poke Salad Annie - Tony Joe White
Love Bites - Def Leppard
It's All Over Now - The Rolling Stones
Bill Wallace
#17: "Love in an elevator,
Living it up when I'm going down,
Love in an elevator,
Loving it up 'til I hit the ground!"
...with apologies to Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Aerosmith.
.
#18: "Ten seconds later somehow we got stuck in that elevator,
Heaven on the 7th floor,
Hey, baby!
Heaven on the 7th floor,
I ain't complaining!”
...with apologies to Dominic Bugatti, Dominic King, Frank Musker, and Paul Nicholas.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
