.
Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
.
Last week's cartoon was The cow and the fortune teller. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for is – babies and the carriage.
.
WINNER
“Bad news. They didn’t eat more chicken.”
John Wrenn, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“You will be the center of attention at the Labor Day cook out!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
“That’s odd. I see a king, a clown, and a girl with red pigtails.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“I see a future in the food industry for you.”
Bill Wallace
.
“I see a romantic steak dinner in your future.”
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“Someone is saying good job ... I mean, well done.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I’m sorry, but this ball can’t predict cattle futures!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Do you like going to barbecues?”
Mary Stalnaker
.
“Your future is an udder disaster.”
Marcia Berger
.
“Farmer Jones is NOT your friend!.”
Tim Tribbett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“I see you going on a trip. I can’t see a lot of the details, but it ends up in the left aisle of the Winn-Dixie.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You will be invited to a cook-out.”
Bill Wallace
.
"There's a farmer named McDonald and lots of mooing going on."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“I see conflict between you and a china shop.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
"You will come into a large sum of money. Unfortunately, you will be a wallet."
Bill Wallace
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here’s one I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
You will bring happiness to many people. Especially the Zimmermans at table 7.
You will be surrounded by family … and A1 sauce.
You will do much traveling with a suitcase … wait … AS a suitcase.
.
THE REST
.
I see you jumping over the moon, but I’m not sure what it means.
Ronnie Sydell, Greensboro
.
.
The price of beef is going to fall low, very low.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“At this point, those billboards are your best bet!”
Steve Lander, Colfax
.
1. Uh, oh, it's prime time for you.
2. The crystal ball says you are in your prime.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
I can see you getting stunned, then CO2, severance of the carotid artery - You really want me to continue this?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1) "I see udder success!"
2) "I see udder success in your future!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
I don't see anything- no future, present or past. You are truly a mystery meat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The take off is amazing, and the height and clearance of the lunar surface is amazing, but the
return is rather fuzzy....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
”You need to pay this session in cash!”
”You will be the center of attention at the Labor Day cook out”!
“I see no future for you!”
“I will cancel your next session!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Everything you touch turns to gold- by gosh, you really are a cash cow!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Nope, can’t find Gary Larson anywhere.
Daniel J Donovan
.
I see you being ignored by everyone. I suggest you wear a bell if you want to be herd!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
I don’t see any bull markets in your future.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
Strangest ever. I see the word "COW-VID" and you wearing a mask in 2020.
Cathy FitzGerald, Greensboro
.
"You are seeking a stable environment."
"You are not one to follow the herd."
"I see that you are the cream of the crop."
"You are not a milk dud."
"Where's the beef?"
"You always take the bull by the horns."
"You never kow-tow to anyone."
"The grass is not greener on the other side."
"People have a deep hunger for you."
"Things will start cooking for you soon."
"You are not one that ever needs prodding."
"Your life will be udderly transformed."
"You are out standing in your field."
"Steaks and chops will make you famous."
"You are a cut above the rest."
"Your life is like an open book.....Slaughterhouse Five, to be specific."
"Your favorite song is 'Grazing In the Grass'."
"You will be drooled over at a place called Piggly-Wiggly."
Bill Wallace
.
“You have rare qualities. Medium rare to be exact.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I see that you're going to jump over the moon!"
Nancy Sands, Stoney Creek
.
I see the term "USDA Prime Choice" in your future!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see lots of moola in your future.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
I see a future a day where you and others of your kind are in field of marijuana Beware, because the steaks have never been so high!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
So, you say you're contemplating a move to a place where you'll be happy? I would suggest India!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Bad cows, bad cows, what cha gonna moo?!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know the feeling about the grass being greener on the other side. But make sure you clear the barbed wire- if not, it's udder destruction!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
i see a successful life- marriage, kids, a home, success. But it doesn't last because you will be cut down in your prime!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
"How do you feel about buying the farm?"
"I see a group trip in your future."
"On your next trip, the packing will be done last."
"I will try not to steer you wrong."
"Expect a good ribbing from your owners."
"You will go by the alias of 'T-Bone'."
"If I were you, I'd take it on the lam."
"I'm not sure how to say 'livestock' in the past tense."
"Cowabunga!"
"Something called the Golden Arches will make you famous."
"Beware of half-baked ideas involving fire."
"Your future is easily charted."
"Some would call you happy, maybe even contented."
"Try to stay away from sharp instruments."
"Someone will offer to roast you. Don't fall for it."
Bill Wallace
.
1. "Look, you won the sweep-steaks...oh wait that's not good.
2. You are a rare find.
3. All I said was, "Where's the beef," and you showed up
4.. My friend, you are primetime!"
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
The ball says you'll get a charley horse in your calf.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“The hamburger in your future is - YOU!”
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
.
I see hamburgers in your future.
Randy Shope, Stoneville
.
"Yes, you will definitely end up on the range."
"You are a true trail-blazer."
"It could be a beach trip, because you appear well-tanned."
"Don't get roped into a bad situation."
"Someone wants your shoulder, but not to cry on."
"You will be going on a very long drive."
"It's not Ben Cartwright's Ponderosa you'll end up at."
Bill Wallace
.
.
"I see you being sought after soon; especially in area supermarkets."
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
1. I see a McDonalds in your future.
2. WOW! I see you jumping over the moon while some cat is fiddling.
3. Your destiny —-“milk and meatballs”
4. Holy cow! You won’t believe this!
5. Have you ever heard of steaks or hamburger or T-bone?
6. I see you wrapped up in some spaghetti.
7. Besides milk you will also be a great provider of gravy.
8. It says here, you will soon be somebody’s dinner.
9. There’s no rodeo in your future.
10 And your favorite song is “Don’t Fence Me In”.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“I see great hamburgers in your future”
"I see peace. You do not have to jump over the moon."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I see you signing with an artist named Garry Larson, and together you will both become outstanding in the field!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Congratulations! I see another child in your future. But you know what that means, don't you?
Four more stomachs to feed!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No, I don't see them in your future. But I have to ask- why would you want implants anyway?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You say you're looking for your wife? No, I don't think I've seen herbivore!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Run! I see hamburgers in your future.
Randy Shope, Stoneville
.
Do I think the lump on your milk gland is dangerous? No- that's just udder nonsense!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No! I don't see drugs in your future. But I will give you piece of advice- I would stay away from the milkweed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sweet dreams are made of cheese,
Who am I to dis a brie,
I cheddar the world
And the feta cheese,
Everybody is looking for stilton........
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why did the cow return to the marijuana field?
It was the pot calling the cattle back!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think you're just too sensitive. Failure to produce milk doesn't mean you are an udder
failure or a milk dud!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The desk job is robbing you of your natural instincts. You need to be out in the field!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes, it is possible for you to jump over the moon. But beware. it is also possible to burn up
on re-entry!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I realize you have a lot of problems, but a move to India isn't the answer!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I realize the job offer is good-with incentives, advancement, vacation, retirement- but do you think salesman in a china shop is really where you want to be?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'll need a pint of milk before you go!
Well! So much for a long, happy life!
Don't ask.
You say you got offered a job in the butcher shop? Don't take it.
Oh, look! They have genuine cowhide pocket books on sale!
Joey Pellino
.
I see you in a job that pays well, has benefits and is stable. But I'm not sure if "short order cook"
is what you should take!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
'"The crystal ball says you are in the 'Prime' of your life".
Mark Trinkle, Greensboro
.
I can see you inheriting the dairy farm you currently work at. That would make you a real dairy
heir!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see in your future a music group with you, a sheep, a goat and a pig. And by coincidence, it's a country music group!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What can you do to attract true love? Well, the first thing you should do is try to hold
your stomachs in!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Before I tell you what I see, do you know what the term "grade A" means?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The ball tells me that you should not make any long-term plans.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see a sign with the word "McDonalds" in your future!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see "2 all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese......"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
Harvard will reject you until you can spell "more chicken."
Bill Furlow
.
”You are going out to pasture, you are all dried up”!
”I see a handsome bull in your future”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Here are my captions for this week:
"I see a lot of bulls in your future."
"I see something you'll have to chew on."
"Oh, a blue ribbon at the fair !"
"I see someone with a beef...."
"Hmm, it's either pasture or pasteurize."
"Oh, there's crying over spilt milk."
"I see cereal boxes and bowls."
"I see a bucket being kicked."
"Have you ever eaten bluegrass ?"
"There's a farmer named McDonald and lots of mooing going on."
"Someone is calling you. Bossy, Bossy !"
"You.will be enjoyed at many breakfast tables."
"A bull, and calves, and ....someone in overalls."
"You'll be mooing , uh, moving to a big farm."
"I see a bull in the stock market."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
#1: "OK! OK! I'm looking! Don't have a cow!"
#2: "I see Chick-fil-A in your future!"
#3: "You know, in this line of work, I deal with an awful lot of bull!"
#4: "Would I steer you wrong?"
#5: "All of my captions were earworms! Who knew?"
#6: "Oh, look at this! It's a Far Side cartoon!"
#7: "Haven't we been here before?"
#8: "You should work on getting into shape for, you know, when you go jumping over the mooooooon!"
#9: "In the future, you should watch out for udders!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Ooooo, I see a cash cow in your future!
Rob Leggett, Madison
.
"You're gonna' milk this thing for all it's worth aren't ya?"
Your wife moo's for you from a paranormal dimension."
"I forsee T-bones, sirloins, and fillets in your near future."
"I see you in a slaughter house in the sky."
Carlos D'Agostino-Greensboro
.
"It appears you may have reached a tipping point."
"Heat or no heat, stay out of the kitchen."
"I think it's too late for a living will."
"Someone will ask you to become an organ donor."
"Boasting about getting a Grade A rating would be a bad move."
"That USDA prime rating could put you on the hook."
"You will come into a large sum of money. Unfortunately, you will be a wallet."
Bill Wallace
.
"You will star in a movie called 'To Sirloin, With Love'."
"I'm getting a picture, but it's all chopped up."
"You will become famous by bits and pieces."
Bill Wallace
.
"I know it doesn't look good but it's what I see and I wouldn't give you a bum steer!"
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
Well, I see good and bad news. The good news is a new child, The bad news is there will 4 more stomachs to feed!
Mike Perry, Eden
I see you fulfilling your desire to be a super hero- and you nom de guerre will be "Mystery Meat!
Mike Perry, Eden
The crystal says you will be very very popular. Lots of people will want a piece of you!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You will never have to work on Sunday
Jerry Kyle. High Point
.
Your concern about "stock futures' sounds admirable, but the answer is going to throw you for a loop!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
.
.
Holy cow !
I am getting a bum steer
Be patient. Someone’s horning in on me
Got milk ?
I don’t see greener pastures
The moovement is very slow
The cattle are lowing
Definitely more Grey Poupon will help
Longhorn Steakhouse is showing up faintly
Don’t take any calls from Bill the butcher
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
I see something really big in your future, it’s a Whopper.
You’re going to be the first cow over the moon.
Don’t learn to spell chicken, you’ll lose your advertising job.
I see you deeply involved in a future shoe business.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
You will be the star of Rickard's Labor Day cookout.
Dr. Mel is looking for a new assistant. You will need two spleens.
St. Peter bade her to pass through the Golden Gates and enter into Heaven. Wait. A. Minute. Those are Golden Arches.
Gary Larson called. He wants his cow back.
M Henry Greensboro
.
"You won't get rich, but you will buy the farm."
"You definitely have the chops to be a big success."
"I see you staking out an empire by packaging yourself in a pleasing manner."
Bill Wallace
.
I see your goal of owning a china shop going unfulfilled.
I don’t think you should try your hand a bull fighting.
I see you and a chicken opening up a popular fast food place.
Your idea for a chicken sandwich restaurant is udder nonsense.
Beware of cowboys bearing gifts.
A cattle drive is not a car trip.
Your idea for a moooooving company might catch on.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I see no future here!”
“How do you pronounce OSTEOPOROSIS?”
“Looks like I’ll be having a cookout this weekend!”
“You don’t talk like you’re from JERSEY.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
.
Don't go into waiting tables. That job includes a lot of tipping
Every mate I see for you is full of bull.
No, the grass is greener on your side of the fence.
It looks like Dorothy is with Professor Marvel now, but she'll be back.
I see fits of rage for you, but they'll only last for at most 8 seconds.
I'd avoid that trip to Mexico if I were you.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
.
.
.
"Your future looks rare and tender"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
"The grass is greener"
Will Yearns, Greensboro
.
“I see a chicken with a sign that says eat more beef.”
“I see a Big Mac in your future.”
“You’re going mad”
“Bad news, the sign says eat LESS chicken.”
“I see steak in your future.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“E.I.E.I...Oh noooo!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Are you sure you have the stomachs for this?!
Tim Tribbett
.
“A dumb kid will trade you for magic beans.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
“Do not fall for the clown decoy.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Oh.... sorry about your trip to Pamplona being canceled this year!"
"OHHHH! I just saw why the chicken crossed the road!!"
"Well... you won't need to send a Christmas card to your uncle in Omaha this year."
"Well, Elmer, it looks like you finally got yourself out of that sticky situation."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“Before we begin I need cash. No charging!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“And then you burn up reentering earth’s atmosphere.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I see a fiasco in a china shop!”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES An Oklahoma State Trooper pulls over a
There are five cows on a farm, one mamma cow and four baby calves.
The first baby walks up to the mom and asks, “Momma, why is my name Rose?”
The mommy cow replies, “Well honey, a rose petal fell on your head when
you were born.” The next calf comes up and asks, “Momma, why is my name Lily?”
The mother replies, “Because honey, a lily petal fell on your head when you
were born.” The third baby comes up and asks, “Momma, why is my name Daisy?”
The momma cow again replies" Well, when you were born a daisy petal fell
on your head." The final baby walks over and says, “Huh Ruh Buh Duh!”
The momma cow says, “Shut up, Cinderblock!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A frog goes to a fortune teller to find out if he will ever be lucky in love...
The fortune teller reads his palm and tells the frog, “I have good news and I have bad news. Which would you like to hear first?”
The frog asks for the good news first.
The fortune teller says, “You are going to meet the most beautiful girl, who is going to be very interested in you and will want to know all about you. She will want you to open up for her."
“Great!” says the frog. “What’s the bad news?”
“Well, you’re going to meet her in biology class."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
(Nothing to do with a cow or fortune teller, but still quite a good joke. MP)
A frog goes into a bank and approaches the teller
He can see from her nameplate that her name is Patricia Whack. "Miss Whack, I'd like to get a $30,000 loan to take a holiday." Patty looks at the frog in disbelief and asks his name. The frog says his name is Kermit Jagger, his dad is Mick Jagger, and that it's okay, he knows the bank manager.
Patty explains that he will need to secure the loan with some collateral. The frog says, "Sure. I have this," and produces a tiny porcelain elephant, about an inch tall, bright pink and perfectly formed. Very confused, Patty explains that she'll have to consult with the bank manager and disappears into a back office.
She finds the manager and says, "There's a frog called Kermit Jagger out there who claims to know you and wants to borrow $30,000, and he wants to use this as collateral.." She holds up the tiny pink elephant. "I mean, what in the world is this?"
The bank manager looks back at her and says... "It's a knick-knack, Patty Whack, give the frog a loan. His old man's a Rolling Stone."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A man goes to the carnival with his family, and they decide to split up to enjoy the rides. The husband walks by a tent with a sign advertising a fortuneteller. He doesn't believe in such things,but decides to go inside anyway.
A woman looks up from a small table with a crystal ball and speaks, " Greetings, would you like your fortune foretold?" Thinking for a second, he answers, "I'd like some proof first that you aren't a fake."
The woman looks into her crystal ball, and answers, " I see you have two lovely children with you this fine day."
"Pff, I have three children, not two."
The woman grins back. "That's what you think."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A man goes to visit relatives who live on a farm. When he gets there, there is a cow standing outside which only has 3 legs.
The guy asks how it came to have only 3 legs.
The farmer says, “Oh, that’s Daisy. One day, she saved my live by running into a barn fire and dragging me out. Another time she saved our son’s life by leading us to the well he’d fallen into. She’s the most miraculous cow I’ve ever seen.”
The guy is impressed but asks, “But how did she lose her leg?”
The farmer says, “You don’t eat a cow like that all at once.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
THIS WEEK'S JOY (...a cow walked into a bar...) JOKE OF THE WEEK
Two cows walk into a bar.
First cow says, "Hey, have you heard about all that mad cow disease going around?"
Second cow says, "Yeah I have, so what?"
First cow says, "Well, aren't you afraid you might catch it?"
Second cow says, "No, not me. I'm a duck!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
There was a herd of cattle all standing on a hill when an earthquake struck. All of the cows fell down, but the bull remained standing. The farmer noticing this went out and asked the bull, "Why didn't you fall down like the rest of the herd. The bull replied, "We bulls wobble, but we don't fall down."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Rare Medium
This medium has little to do with home-cooking;
into this bovine's future she is earnestly looking.
He traveled here today because of his concern
somewhere down the road he could get burned.
.
The lady peers silently into a magic crystal ball;
she sees an ominous event occurring come fall.
People are gathered around a glowing gas grill;
they are all ravenous and expect to get their fill.
.
The aroma of barbecue sauce is thick in the air;
a man in an apron doles out sirloins by the pair.
Everyone seems to be in a highly festive mood,
licking their chops over the smell of beefy food.
.
The cow notices the interest in the seer's eyes;
feels there could be word of a looming surprise.
He hopes she is serious and not merely fooling,
when suddenly he sees the medium is drooling.
.
It is then he realizes the danger down the road;
he was expecting good news, not a heavy load.
Reality hits home, he must pull out all the stops
to avoid being sliced into huge loins and chops.
.
Like the moron in Fargo, he flees this interview;
he has no intention of ending up in hearty stew.
Bent on surviving and locating a secure venue,
he tells her to put something else on the menu.
Bill Wallace
.
A cow went to see a fortune teller to see what she must do
Said he teller, "You'd better give more milk or have a calf or two.
Or you'll be through!"
Joey Pellino
.
The fortune teller said to the cow: "Look, you are on that big plate on the kitchen table!
But don't worry, they saved your hide
And hung it outside!
Joey Pellino
.
Asked the bull of the psychic named Mona,
"Should I run with my pals in Pamplona?"
"It's a bad trip to take,
Since so much is at steak."
Said the bull, "Your prediction's a groana."
ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Last week, did you try to get into a little clown car?
You say you got here riding with a clown in a little small car?
Joey Pellino
.
Definitely more Grey Poupon will help
Longhorn Steakhouse is showing up faintly
Don’t take any calls from Bill the butcher
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You will be the star of Rickard's Labor Day cookout.
Dr. Mel is looking for a new assistant. You will need two spleens.
M Henry Greensboro
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Nope, can’t find Gary Larson anywhere.
Daniel J Donovan
.
I see you signing with an artist named Garry Larson, and together you will both become outstanding in the field!
I see "2 all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese......"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Gary Larson called. He wants his cow back.
M Henry Greensboro
.
Don’t learn to spell chicken, you’ll lose your advertising job.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
It looks like Dorothy is with Professor Marvel now, but she'll be back.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Sweet dreams are made of cheese,
Who am I to dis a brie,
I cheddar the world
And the feta cheese,
Everybody is looking for stilton........
Mike Perry, Eden
That is so bad, so terrible, that I’ll have to steal it.
.
I see you being ignored by everyone. I suggest you wear a bell if you want to be herd!
Bad cows, bad cows, what cha gonna moo?!
I see a future a day where you and others of your kind are in field of marijuana Beware, because the steaks have never been so high!
You say you're looking for your wife? No, I don't think I've seen herbivore!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Your life will be udderly transformed."
Bill Wallace
.
I see lots of moola in your future.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
"You will star in a movie called 'To Sirloin, With Love'."
Bill Wallace
.
"Would I steer you wrong?"
"All of my captions were earworms! Who knew?"
"Oh, look at this! It's a Far Side cartoon!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST EARWORMS
"Your favorite song is 'Grazing In the Grass'."
Bill Wallace
.
And your favorite song is “Don’t Fence Me In”.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
