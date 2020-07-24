Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR FORSYTH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 1023 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT MOST AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN HAVE MOVED OUT OF THE AREA. MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO BE POSSIBLE IN THE ADVISORY AREA THROUGH NOON. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND SUMMERFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&