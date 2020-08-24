Biscuitville Generic

SILER CITY — Biscuitville is donating $5,600 to a Siler City community non-profit.

The company issued a release that it is donating 10-percent of proceeds from the opening week of a new restaurant which opened July 30 to Community 1 Solutions Inc.

Community Solutions is a non-profit that offers services and community outreach to those in Siler City experincing poverty, homelessness and gaps in community services. The orgainzation has been particularly essential in meeting community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

