SILER CITY — Biscuitville is donating $5,600 to a Siler City community non-profit.
The company issued a release that it is donating 10-percent of proceeds from the opening week of a new restaurant which opened July 30 to Community 1 Solutions Inc.
Community Solutions is a non-profit that offers services and community outreach to those in Siler City experincing poverty, homelessness and gaps in community services. The orgainzation has been particularly essential in meeting community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.