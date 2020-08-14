If the smell of fried chicken brings you peace, then Zaxby's has you covered on National Relaxation Day on Saturday a fried chicken "Zen" candle.
The restaurant chain, known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is offering scented candles that smell like fried chicken and crinkle fries.
The candles are available for free through Zaxby's "relaxation pack" that also includes a Zaxby's citrus vinaigrette bath bomb and a sleep mask.
The packs are available while supplies last on Saturday.
To get one, you have to fill out a survey on SurveyMonkey.
