Domino's Pizza is looking to hire more than 20,000 employees across the country.
In a release, the company said it is looking to fill positions in delivery, pizza making, customer service, management and assistant management, production and warehouse work, and CDL drivers.
Both corporate and franchized stores are hiring.
Domino's has implemented COVID-19 safety measures at its stores including extra cleaning and contact-free service.
Domino's said new stores are being built and stores nationwide remain busy.
For information on jobs, visit jobs.dominos.com.
