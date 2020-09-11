Sheetz Watermelon Beer

Sheetz' watermelon-flavored beer.

Convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz is debuting a proprietary watermelon-flavored beer made with candy.

The 5.3% ABV wheat ale, called Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring, is made with Sheetz' tart watermelon gummy ring candy.

The beer was created with the help of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va.

The single-batch brew debuts at 4 p.m. today at Sheetz stores in North Carolina and Virginia and will be available while supplies last.

For a list of stores selling the beer, visit www.sheetz.com/beerproject.

The unique beer follows Sheetz hotdog flavored beer that debuted last spring in the Pennsylvannia area.

