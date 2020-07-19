Taco Bell restaurant

Taco Bell is downsizing its menu leaving some fans empty-handed.

Following posts on Reddit last week of a leaner menu, the fast food chain confirmed on its website that it is simplifying its menu beginning Aug. 13.

Among the items being dropped are fan favorites Grilled Steak Soft Taco and Nachos Supreme.

Vegetarians are lamenting the loss of the 7-Layer Burrito and potato-based options like Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Loaded Cheesy Potato Griller.

The company reminded vegetarians they can substitute beans for any animal protein.

The Quesarito is also being removed from the menuboard, but will be available for digital ordering.

The company said changes were being made to streamline its restaurants in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taco Bell is adding some budget-friendly menu items including $5 Grande Nachos Box and $1 Beef Burrito, though prices vary per location.

