GREENSBORO — Men Can Cook, a culinary event to benefit the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro, will not be held this year.

However, the 25th annual event's silent auction will still be held virtually as a series of online events starting Monday.

From table lamps to restaurant gift certificates to jewelry, the auction will feature hundreds of items donated by area retailers for the event to benefit the center which provides services, community resources and training to women

The first week of the auction, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, will feature home goods.

Other auctions will follow.

To get a sneak peek at auction items, visit www.charityauctionstoday.com.

