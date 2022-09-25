The Pet Shop: Coco

I have fallen in love.

Her name is Coco and she came into my life on June 16.

Still a kitten, she appears to be a Maine coon mix. She has big feet, black and grey fur with a mackerel pattern, a bushy tail and an assertive personality.

My black and white tuxedo cat, Ariel, died Aug. 31 in 2021. My family grieved, especially my 17-year-old daughter, Noël, who spent much of her preschool years watching television while Ariel snoozed in her lap.

We adjusted to having one cat, a 5-year-old calico named Peanut. We developed a routine of extensive morning pets and then Peanut spent most of her days in her bed on the couch. It was nice, easy.

But when my daughter Zoë came home for the summer, she is a junior at N.C. State, we decided that maybe we were ready for a new member of the family.

Zoë happened to be getting a coffee one day at Bold Coffee in Asheboro - when she wasn't working, she spent most of her summer getting teas and coffees with friends - and she noticed some pictures of kittens posted by a barista that would soon be available for adoption.

Zoë got the barista's information and we popped over to her apartment and were greeted by several kittens running wild.

We wanted a female cat with short or medium length hair and Coco met our requirements.

Peanut has not been enthused by Coco's arrival and avoided coming inside the house for a few weeks. We were surprised, I had envisioned Peanut embracing Coco, grooming her, snuggling together during naps.

Coco wants to play with Peanut. Peanut just wants to be left alone.

They have found a kind of peace with one another though most mornings they fight for a few minutes. Later on can be found sleeping several feet apart on Zoë's bed.

Unlike Peanut, I adore my little Coco. I love watching her play, holding her to my chest under my chin when she is naughty and watching her sleep in my lap. She is so happy to see me in the morning and makes a chittering sound that I have never heard a cat make before.

The staff at the local veterinarian's office called her feisty several times - I did hear a great commotion in the back when they gave her vaccinations, and the veterinarian warned me that when Coco is grown, she will rule the house, that we need to provide a safe place for Peanut to rest undisturbed. A technician observed that we should have named her Elvira.

I guess we should have expected a bold kitty featured on a bulletin board at a Bold Coffee shop.