The Pet Shop: New kitten addition not so welcomed by the other cat

Janice Carmac
Her name is Coco, and she came into my life on June 16.
Still a kitten, she appears to be a Maine coon mix. She has big feet, black and grey fur with a mackerel pattern, a bushy tail and an assertive personality.
My black and white tuxedo cat, Ariel, died Aug. 31, 2021.
We adjusted to having one cat, a 5-year-old calico named Peanut. We developed a routine of extensive morning pets, and then Peanut spent most of her days in her bed on the couch. It was nice, easy.
But when my daughter Zoë came home for the summer — she is a junior at N.C. State — we decided that maybe we were ready for a new member of the family.
Zoë happened to be getting a coffee one day at Bold Coffee in Asheboro, and she noticed some pictures posted by a barista of kittens that would soon be available for adoption.
Zoë got the barista’s information, and we popped over to her apartment and were greeted by several kittens running wild.
We wanted a female cat with short or medium length hair, and Coco met our requirements.
Peanut has not been enthused by Coco’s arrival. We were surprised. I had envisioned Peanut embracing Coco, grooming her, snuggling together during naps.
Coco wants to play with Peanut. Peanut just wants to be left alone.
They have found a kind of peace with one another, and they often sleep on Zoë’s bed.
Unlike Peanut, I adore my little Coco. I love seeing her play, holding her to my chest under my chin when she is naughty and watching her sleep in my lap. She is so happy to see me in the morning and makes a chittering sound that I have never heard a cat make before. She’s just good company.
The staff at the local veterinarian’s office called her feisty several times — I did hear a great commotion in the back when they administered her vaccinations. The veterinarian warned me that when Coco is grown, she will rule the house and that we need to provide a safe place for Peanut to rest undisturbed. A technician observed that we should have named her Elvira.
I guess we should have expected a bold kitty spotted at the Bold Coffee shop.
Pet events in the Triad
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.
Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.
Volunteer Days: 10 a.m. Sundays, Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group, 394 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville. Walk, brush or interact with pets. Gardeners are welcome to help in the community garden. 336-394-4106 or www.cvaag.org.
Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.
Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.
Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.
Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.
Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.
SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.
