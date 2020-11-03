Blog: Early results show split on Guilford school bonds/sales tax

As of about 10:15 p.m., with many precincts still left to report, the school bond referendum for Guilford County has been much more popular than the sales tax referendum for Guilford County.

The bond was running at about 72.5 percent yes to about 27.5 percent no.

The sales tax was running at about 66.5 percent no to about 33.5 percent yes.

The two school contested school board races, on the other hand, were both looking close.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

