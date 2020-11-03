 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blog: Early results show split on Guilford school bonds/sales tax
0 comments

Blog: Early results show split on Guilford school bonds/sales tax

schools graphic
MARGARET BAXTER/News & Record

As of about 10:15 p.m., with many precincts still left to report, the school bond referendum for Guilford County has been much more popular than the sales tax referendum for Guilford County. 

The bond was running at about 72.5 percent yes to about 27.5 percent no. 

The sales tax was running at about 66.5 percent no to about 33.5 percent yes. 

The two school contested school board races, on the other hand, were both looking close.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News