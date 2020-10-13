Blog: Guilford County elementary schools could increase some class sizes to allow for new remote learning option, under superintendent's new proposal

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is seeking board approval tonight to apply for a state waiver to get out of K-3 class size requirements for the district's elementary schools.

The district already has already asked the state for such a waiver for its K-5 virtual academy. Now, Contreras is seeking the same flexibility for the other elementary schools. If the waiver is granted, the state would allow the district to have class sizes of up to 30 students in these grades.

According to tonight's school board meeting agenda materials, the school administration is asking for the waivers to help facilitate offering a possible new remote learning option. Under this option, elementary students could continue to do remote learning while remaining enrolled at their regular school, even after other students go back to school in-person.

Notably, as of last check, the district had not yet committed to the idea of allowing most students the option to stay in remote learning at their home schools once the other students go back, though school administrators said they are looking at the possibility.

Right now, Kindergarteners and Pre-K students do have that choice, but it's part of a special, temporary, voluntary opportunity to go back for a half-day, ahead of other grades. For most elementary students, the idea had been that once their grade goes back to in person classes, only students enrolled in the virtual academy could remain in remote learning.

