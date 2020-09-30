Blog: Most N.C. parents set to receive $335, but some will need to apply

If you are like me, you might have missed the earlier news that parents of children in North Carolina are set to get $335.

It's from a bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, which directs a chunk of the federal COVID-19 stimulus money the state received toward families of children.

Definition of a child here is that they were still under 17 at the end of 2019.

The idea is for parents to use the money to help pay for child care or virtual learning (like spending it on a computer or internet, I guess).

Many schools and school districts are still pursuing virtual learning, or hybrid models where students only come in certain days of the week and learn from home on others.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, families should expect to see their checks by Dec. 15 at the latest. Some people may receive a direct deposit instead of a check.