Blog: Most N.C. parents set to receive $335, but some will need to apply

If you are like me, you might have missed the earlier news that parents of children in North Carolina are set to get $335.
It's from a bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, which directs a chunk of the federal COVID-19 stimulus money the state received toward families of children.
Definition of a child here is that they were still under 17 at the end of 2019.
The idea is for parents to use the money to help pay for child care or virtual learning (like spending it on a computer or internet, I guess).
Many schools and school districts are still pursuing virtual learning, or hybrid models where students only come in certain days of the week and learn from home on others.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, families should expect to see their checks by Dec. 15 at the latest. Some people may receive a direct deposit instead of a check.
The money is going to be doled out per tax filer, not per child. Joint returns count as one tax filer.
One key point here: the requirements to get the money automatically include having reported at least one eligible child on your North Carolina state taxes for 2019 and having reported that you lived in the state of North Carolina for the entirety of 2019.
If the reason you didn't file taxes in 2019 is you didn't make enough money to have to file taxes (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year if married) then you can still apply.
I'm guessing some parents in that category could really use $335!
Go to NCDOR.gov to apply. All applications due by Oct. 15.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.