First day of kindergarten at Jesse Wharton goes smoothly as students, teachers adjust to safety protocols

GREENSBORO — Holding up a white cotton mask, April Serbay tried a little coaxing.
"Come feel it, it's soft," she cajoled, trying to entice a boy who earlier snipped through the straps of his mask on his first day of kindergarten to give a new mask a shot.
The Jesse Wharton Elementary School teacher's aide used one of the extra masks on hand and added ties made from ribbons pulled from classroom supplies. Those helped it stay in place — at least some of the time.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras decided to offer a voluntary early return for half-day instruction for pre-K and kindergarten families, before other grades come back to school. Pre-K began last week.
Teachers also got to pick whether they would take part, according to district administrators.
Jesse Wharton's Principal Merrie Conaway said that 48 of the school's 60 kindergarteners attended school in person today. The other 12 are still learning remotely, she said.
For some of those, she said, the 9 a.m. to noon schedule wasn't workable, but they are still likely to come back when kindergarten transitions to full time after other grades begin returning to the school. That could be as soon as Oct. 20.
At Jesse Wharton, Conaway said, they decided to have remote students complete online work in the mornings and meeting virtually with their teachers in small groups in the afternoons, after the teachers finish with their in-person classes.
Conaway said after talking over the planned safety protocols, her kindergarten teachers felt comfortable enough to return to teach, though they had to do some planning to avoid forcing risks on anyone.
For example, she or other staff members will help supervise meals when needed for a teacher who is uncomfortable at mealtime because students can't wear masks while eating.
The kindergarten students are eating breakfast in class at the beginning of their day and getting grab-and-go-lunches to take home with them at the end.
Anita Legett, the teacher Serbay was assisting, said none of her students cried on their first day, she said. She guessed being familiar with her from the online classes helped them feel more comfortable.
Clark Cushman, another boy in the class, said he felt "a little scared" to attend his first day of kindergarten, but he felt good by late morning.
Even while Serbay was grappling with fixing a new mask for the boy who cut his, Legett was able to keep teaching and working with her students on shapes and numbers and the class stayed calm.
"They are 5 years old, so it's going to take a lot of repetition and modeling to get a feel for the rules and what are the standards and expectations set by GCS," she said.
In a normal year, Legett said, her classroom would have different learning stations set up the in the classroom for students to use, and more toys and other objects for the students to explore.
Now the classroom is dominated by spaced-out desks and children are spending more time working at their seats. Legett said she is gauging just how much sitting will be too much, and when it would be best to have movement breaks.
Her students mostly seemed good at staying on task, though some often touched their faces or played with their masks when listening or focusing.
Out in the hallway, another class practiced social distancing while walking.
"Give each other your own special space," teacher Caroline Carpenter said, showing her students how to make their hand into a stop sign to keep others from getting close as they prepared to go out to recess.
Kindergartener Benjamin Butler liked that.
"Stop!" he called out, showing off his new hand signal.
At the end of the day parents got their own opportunity to practice social distancing, standing in a long line outside, most about six feet apart, as they waited for their children to emerge.
Benjamin rushed over to his father.
"Daddy, I made friends, look!" he said, pointing to another boy in his class.
Chuck Butler said he was elated to see his son's first day of in-person kindergarten go well.
"Very, very happy," he said. "The greatest feeling."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.