First day of kindergarten at Jesse Wharton goes smoothly as students, teachers adjust to safety protocols

Conaway said after talking over the planned safety protocols, her kindergarten teachers felt comfortable enough to return to teach, though they had to do some planning to avoid forcing risks on anyone.

For example, she or other staff members will help supervise meals when needed for a teacher who is uncomfortable at mealtime because students can't wear masks while eating.

The kindergarten students are eating breakfast in class at the beginning of their day and getting grab-and-go-lunches to take home with them at the end.

Anita Legett, the teacher Serbay was assisting, said none of her students cried on their first day, she said. She guessed being familiar with her from the online classes helped them feel more comfortable.

Clark Cushman, another boy in the class, said he felt "a little scared" to attend his first day of kindergarten, but he felt good by late morning.

Even while Serbay was grappling with fixing a new mask for the boy who cut his, Legett was able to keep teaching and working with her students on shapes and numbers and the class stayed calm.

"They are 5 years old, so it's going to take a lot of repetition and modeling to get a feel for the rules and what are the standards and expectations set by GCS," she said.