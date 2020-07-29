GREENSBORO — After months of uncertainty, Guilford County Schools has finally adopted calendars for the 2020-21 school year.
The district's early and middle colleges will start remote learning next week, on Wednesday. The rest of the district will follow on Aug. 17, including, for this year only, four other schools on an extended year schedule.
Students will take classes online for the first nine weeks due to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, which also led the state to require districts to end last school year using remote learning to avoid spreading the illness.
The Aug. 17 start date for schools was set by state legislation signed into law in May.
The Guilford County Board of Education approved the new calendars at its meeting Tuesday.
In a change to previous proposals brought before the school board, teachers will have optional workdays on Aug. 10 and 11. District leaders said they put those work days at the beginning of the year in response to concerns from teachers during the public comment period on the calendars, to give them more time to prepare. There are also mandatory teacher workdays on Aug. 12 and 13.
The last day of school is set for June 3, 2021, for students on the traditional calendar. It will be May 24 for students at the early and middle colleges.
