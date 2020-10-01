Guilford County Schools is exploring new remote option at request of families and school board members

Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said that families contacted them and requested the additional remote option. With families raising the issue, school board members also chimed in to request that the district look into the possibility, she said.

Most high school classes aren't set to resume until Jan. 20, at the earliest, hence the desire to focus on elementary and middle school for this form.

Oakley stressed that the district does not yet know if it could pull off the remote learning via regular schools. However, officials are looking to see if they have enough staff members at the individual schools to make it work, if it's something that many parents want.

As for how it could work, Oakley says that also remains to be seen. One possibility is students who want to learn remotely might cluster with a teacher at their school who would also stay remote. Or students might wind up watching from home some lessons being taught in the classroom. Or it could be some combination of both.

They do not expect teachers would be working both in remote classes and in-person classes full-time, she said.

More information and a link to the form can be found at www.gcsnc.com.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.