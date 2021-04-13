Guilford County Schools leaders say they want to see ACES afterschool program return

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Bellamy-Small questioned Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial and operating officer, about restarting the program. Henry said the ACES fund now has less than $1.7 million left. She wasn’t sure of the exact amount because the financial reports being shared were about the fiscal year as of June 30, 2020. Typically, the district doesn’t feel a need to have enough money in the ACES fund to cover all costs for the year ahead because administrators can usually make good estimates about enrollment and potential costs. Due to the pandemic, Henry said administrators feel less confident about estimating those things and she suggested the district should consider being conservative about the size of the program for next year. That, she added, could possibly mean starting ACES at schools that typically had larger enrollments, but perhaps not at some of the smaller ones. School board member Deborah Napper said that based on the clamor for the program she is hearing from constituents, district leaders shouldn’t worry too much that there won’t be sufficient enrollment to justify bringing it back. Contreras said Tuesday that it’s her desire to bring back the program at the beginning of next school year. She said that the reasoning for closing ACES was about the pandemic rather than the program’s financial situation and that the vast majority of other after-school programs in the district haven’t yet restarted.