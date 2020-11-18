Guilford County Schools will distribute extra meals on Tuesday to students prior to extended school building closure

GREENSBORO — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday, Guilford County Schools will return to remote learning for all students between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Schools will be closed and most employees will work from home during that time.
The district will distribute extra grab-and-go meals to students on Tuesday in preparation for an extended closure of school buildings.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, is a vacation day for students, and Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, are district holidays for all staff and students.
The district, which previously announced the closure, wants students and staff keep their distance from one another following the holiday. Cases of COVID-19 rise after holidays, when people are more like gather, medical experts say.
On Tuesday, extra meals will be provided between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all schools and its mobile meal locations.
On Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at the mobile meal locations and at the schools below:
Greensboro
- Archer Elementary
- Brightwood Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Florence Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Gillespie Park Elementary
- Gateway Education Center
- Grimsley High
- Hairston Middle
- Haynes-Inman Education Center
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Nathanael Greene Elementary
- Northern High
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Page High
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Reedy Fork Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Swann Middle
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Western High
- Wiley Elementary
High Point
- Allen Jay Prep
- Andrews High
- Fairview Elementary
- Johnson Street Global Studies
- High Point Central High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Southwest High
- Triangle Lake Elementary
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!